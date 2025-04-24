Yale DB Breylan Thompson transfers to Stanford

Stanford football has added a defensive back from the transfer portal in Breylan Thompson, who was a true freshman at Yale last season. Thompson confirmed the news to CardinalSportsReport.com.

In his lone year in New Haven, Thompson totaled 26 tackles (25 solo) while also getting six pass break ups, one sack, and one forced fumble. Listed at 6’1”, 175 pounds, Thompson has decent size for a cornerback, which is where I’d imagine he’ll play at Stanford.

Out of high school, Thompson was rated a 2-star recruit by Rivals with a 5.4 rating. He had a bunch of Ivy League and other FCS offers. The FBS offers he had were from the service academies Air Force, Army, and Air Force as well as UAB and Tulsa.

Thompson projects to be a depth addition to the Cardinal secondary, but given he only has the one year at Yale, there is plenty of time for him to develop. He’s got four years to play three years should he choose to use a redshirt at Stanford. It’s always exciting to add guys like that.

Thompson isn’t the only former Yale player on Stanford’s roster. Grad student defensive lineman Clay Patterson is a Yale alum as is incoming wide receiver David Pantelis. Having a couple of guys on the team who come from Yale should help Thompson feel right at home once he arrives on campus this summer.

All in all, Breylan Thompson is a nice transfer portal addition for Stanford in so far as he gives their secondary more depth. It’ll be fun to see what he brings and how he’ll develop in the coming seasons.

