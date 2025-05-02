Former Stanford TE Benjamin Yurosek signs with Vikings as UDFA

Former Stanford tight end Benjamin Yurosek has signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent following a year at Georgia as a graduate student. Yurosek graduated from Stanford with a degree in Science, Technology, & Society. During his grad year with the Bulldogs, Yurosek had 15 receptions for 185 yards playing in 14 games.

For his entire collegiate career, Yurosek had 123 receptions for 1527 yards and five touchdowns. Yurosek’s most productive season was in the 2021 season as a true sophomore. In 11 games, he had 43 receptions for 658 yards and three touchdowns, giving the Cardinal a legit receiving threat at the tight end position.

While he didn’t have the kind of individual season he was hoping to have at Georgia, Yurosek is still worth taking a flyer on if you are an NFL team. Especially as an undrafted free agent. He’s got good size at 6’5”, 232 pounds while also having a nice combination of speed and hands. He’s much better as a pass catching tight end and really excels in running vertical routes. I could even see the Vikings possibly toying with the idea of him switching to wide receiver and being used in jet sweeps and things of that nature. It’ll be interesting to see how the Vikings put him to use and whether he’ll be able to stick with them beyond training camp.

