Stanford WR Tiger Bachmeier enters the transfer portal

Following the news of his younger brother Bear Bachmeier entering the transfer portal, Stanford junior wide receiver Tiger Bachmeier is entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, completing his undergraduate degree in June. Bachmeier was accepted into a co-term program for a master’s program in Computer Science and will get two years to defer before having to reapply. So, he’ll be able to play elsewhere and come back to The Farm to finish his program afterwards.

In two seasons played on The Farm, Bachmeier played in 24 games, totaling 46 receptions for 476 yards and two touchdowns. He had a much better freshman season where he finished with 36 receptions for 409 yards and two touchdowns. His production took a real hit last season in no small part to disgraced former head coach Troy Taylor not showing much interest in utilizing him. That said, Bachmeier did get a chance to get used as a punt returner last season, finishing with 14 returns for 170 yards and one touchdown.

Wherever he goes, Bachmeier will likely follow his brother Bear. Sources have told me that the chance to play with his brother is a big factor in his decision to enter the portal on top of the fact that he gets to defer his master’s program. Assuming they do end up as a tandem, it’ll be fun to see how they do together and where that will be.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Blue Sky: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), YouTube, & Blue Sky: @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com