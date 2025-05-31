Stanford MBB signs Belgian PF Oskar Giltay

Stanford men’s basketball has officially announced the signing of 2025 Belgian power forward Oskar Giltay, who played for Hubo Limburg United of the BNXT League, the top league in Belgium and the Netherlands.

At 6’10”, Giltay has got good size and should provide solid rebounding and rim protection right away. In the 2024 FIBA U18 EuroBasket competition, Giltay averaged 10 points and 6.4 rebounds in seven games played. In the 2025 FIBA Europe Cup with Hubo Limburg United, he averaged 6.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in six games played.

“We are very fortunate that Oskar has decided to come to Stanford,” Stanford head coach Kyle Smith said in the team release. “He has been an emerging talent in his age group in Europe, and he is a hard charging frontline big who will compete on the glass and protect the rim at a high level in the ACC.

“Oskar has a motor and skill set that will be suited for our skillful and dynamic backcourt. Oskar is well versed as pick and roll lob threat as well as a pick and pop post who can play on the perimeter in our five-out schemes. He pairs well with Kristers to form a great foundation for our future.

“The educational opportunity was a difference maker for Oskar and his parents, as he chose Stanford over other power conference opportunities. We are blessed to have Oskar on the Farm.”

As Smith said, Giltay should complement fellow incoming 4-star Latvian big man Kristers Skrinda inside. The two of them have the potential to form an exciting duo inside for the Cardinal. It’ll be fun to see how the two of them grow together inside alongside the pairing of incoming 3-star freshman guards Ebuka Okorie and Jaylen Petty.

All around, it’s an exciting freshman class Kyle Smith and his staff have put together for next season. While I’m sure there will be a lot of growing pains, player development is Smith’s modus operandi. He excels at making his players better. It’ll be fun to see how they grow over the course of the season and in the years ahead should they choose to remain committed to Smith’s process.

