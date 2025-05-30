2025 Belgian PF Oskar Giltay commits to Stanford

Per the BNXT League, which competes in Belgium and the Netherlands, Hubo Limburg United has announced that their 18-year-old power forward Oskar Giltay has committed to Stanford as a member of their 2025 recruiting class. Intel I’ve received over the past few weeks and reported on the CardinalSportsReport.com message boards has indicated that Giltay was likely coming to Stanford and that he has been admitted to the university. The only question was when Giltay would go public and officially sign.

Stanford has not formally announced the signing of Giltay, making him a verbal commit for now. I would imagine Stanford will announce the news sometime in June. It can take a bit of time for signings to become official at Stanford due to the academic paperwork and all that jazz.

Regardless of when Giltay officially signs, the announcement of his verbal commitment is exciting for the Cardinal. He’s got good size at 6’10” and should provide solid rebounding and rim protection right away. In the 2024 FIBA U18 EuroBasket competition, Giltay averaged 10 points and 6.4 rebounds in seven games played. In the 2025 FIBA Europe Cup with Hubo Limburg United, he averaged 6.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in six games played. He looks like a guy who will likely be a bit of a project, but Stanford head coach Kyle Smith is great at player development. Provided he stays on The Farm for the duration of his college career, odds are good he’ll blossom into a nice player.

Giltay joins 4-star Lithuanian big man Kristers Skrinda, 3-star guard Ebuka Okorie, and 3-star guard Jaylen Petty in the Cardinal’s 2025 freshman class. It’s an exciting quartet of players that bring a nice blend of guard play and front court play. It’ll be fun to see what Giltay brings to The Farm and what head coach Kyle Smith says about him once Stanford formally announces his signing.

