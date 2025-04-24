Stanford HC Frank Reich likes how the team looks at the end of spring

Stanford football has landed a commitment from 2026 3-star wide receiver Jacob Butler.
On Monday, Stanford baseball defeated UC Davis by a final score of 11-1.
Over the weekend, No. 8 Stanford men’s tennis won the ACC tournament, defeating No. 6 Virginia 4-2 in the championship.
Towards the end of Stanford’s spring practices, redshirt freshman quarterback Elijah Brown shared his thoughts.
On Saturday, No. 18 Stanford softball fell to Cal at home by a final score of 10-8.
Stanford football has landed a commitment from 2026 3-star wide receiver Jacob Butler.
On Monday, Stanford baseball defeated UC Davis by a final score of 11-1.
Over the weekend, No. 8 Stanford men’s tennis won the ACC tournament, defeating No. 6 Virginia 4-2 in the championship.