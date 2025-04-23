2026 3-star WR Jacob Butler commits to Stanford

Stanford football has landed a commitment from 2026 3-star wide receiver Jacob Butler out of Long Island Lutheran High School in Brookville, New York. Butler was offered by Stanford in January and took an unofficial visit earlier this month on April 12th. He’s also scheduled to take his official visit to Stanford the weekend of May 16th. Butler chose Stanford over Duke, Army, Boston College, Buffalo, East Carolina, Long Island, and Syracuse.

Hudl: Jacob Butler

Listed at 5’9”, 165 pounds, Butler had a strong junior season of high school last year: 58 receptions for 1198 yards and 18 touchdowns. He has fantastic speed and is incredibly shifty in the open field, making it hard for defenders to bring him down. He has great hands and is comfortable being used in a variety of ways.

From watching his tape, it’s clear he has a strong track and field background, specializing in the 55m/100m sprints. He is used to burning defenders on the deep ball and being a vertical threat for his team. At the next level, he looks like a guy who could be used as a slot receiver and a kick/punt returner. Speedy guys like him tend to fit well at those positions.

The big question for Butler is whether or not he’ll be able to overcome his lack of size. Even if you got the speed, it can be hard if you aren’t very big. If he can be effective despite being one of the smaller guys on the field, he’s got a chance to make a real impact for the Cardinal and at a minimum add depth to their wide receiver unit.

