Stanford QB Bear Bachmeier enters the transfer portal

Earlier this week, there were reports that Stanford true freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier was intending to enter the transfer portal. What made things a bit unclear was the fact that he was still practicing with the team and hadn’t yet formally entered, making it seem like there was a chance he might in fact stay. After feeling things out and practicing for a couple more days, Bachmeier has officially entered the transfer portal and is no longer listed on Stanford’s online roster.

Losing Bachmeier is obviously a bummer for Stanford given he committed to them as a 4-star prospect and was an early enrollee. Not to mention the fact that he was playing with his brother Tiger, who is a entering his junior season as a wide receiver. The brotherly tandem was pretty fun to write about.

However, Bear is doing what he feels is best for him and finding a situation that better suits his needs. Perhaps the logjam at quarterback with redshirt freshman Elijah Brown and redshirt sophomore Myles Jackson also vying for the starting job created some uncertainty as well as the coaching change. It’ll certainly be interesting to see where Bear lands and what kind of quarterback situation he’ll find himself in.

Hours after losing Bachmeier, Stanford added a quarterback from the portal in UCF transfer Dylan Rizk, who is coming off his redshirt freshman season and was a high 3-star quarterback out of high school with a 5.7 Rivals rating. It’ll be fun to see what Rizk brings to the team and whether or not he’ll be able to enter the mix to compete for the starting job.

