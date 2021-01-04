CardinalSportsReport - Stanford 81, Oregon State 71: Reaction and Press Conference Videos

What the Cardinal just accomplished in Corvallis is not easy. Down their starting backcourt after Bryce Wills left with an apparent ankle injury, it took some time for the new-look Cardinal to find a rhythm and they leaned heavily on senior Oscar da Silva's outstanding 31-point effort to come out with a win and a "road" split.

The Cardinal have known nothing but hotels and trips to various gyms since the beginning of the season. They have yet to play a game in Maples Pavilion and head coach Jerod Haase described the mental strain of the current situation in some detail in the press conference.

Of course, just like with head coach Tara VanDerveer and the women's team they understand that, all things considered, the Stanford student-athletes have it good during the pandemic, but a life that is limited to hotel room-gym-hotel room, and very strict restrictions on in-person contact outside of basketball activities, will wear down anyone.

And yet, Stanford is 6-3 (2-1 Pac-12) and Haase got a very welcome lift from an "angry" Jaiden Delaire (more on that later) and freshman point guard Michael O'Connell did some growing up right before our eyes Monday.

Delaire scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds — 12 and four, respectively, in the second half — and O'Connell scored 12 points and pitched a perfect assist-to-turnover ratio: 8-0. That ratio is undoubtedly the best by a point guard in the Haase era and it came from a former lacrosse signee/spring basketball signee playing the most minutes of his young career in place of an injured starter. That's called moxie.