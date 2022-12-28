On Tuesday, December 13th, Stanford 5th year wide receiver Brycen Tremayne declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. On social media, Tremayne posted the following statement:

As I reflect on my past 4 years at Stanford, I can’t imagine any other college institution that would have prepared me better for the future. My experience as a student and football player have shaped me into the man I am today.

Thank you to coach Shaw, Kennedy, Alamar, Pritchard, and the entire coaching staff for believing in my abilities and giving me opportunities to succeed since Day 1 when I joined as a walk on. Thank you to the athletic trainers and strength coaches who helped develop me, kept me healthy and fully recovered. Thank you to the equipment team and rest of the staff who've helped me succeed.

Thank you to my family and friends for giving me the unconditional love and encouragement throughout my career so far. It is easy to support someone when everything is going well, but you guys gave me even more love when setbacks and adversity hit.

Thank you to all my current and former teammates for the lifelong friendships and unforgettable moments we've shared.

I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to play at the next level and have decided to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

BRYCEN TREMAYNE

B.A. Economics

During his time at Stanford, Tremayne had 74 receptions for 11 touchdowns and 1,017 receiving yards. This past season, he had 38 receptions for 490 yards and 3 touchdowns, playing in all 12 games. In the 2021 season he was off to a strong start as he had 5 touchdowns in 5 games, but his season ended early with a broken leg against No. 3 Oregon at home. Tremayne went through a long and difficult rehab process but was able to return in time to start the 2022 season, making an incredible comeback from that injury.

In addition to his comeback from injury, another remarkable part of Tremayne’s career is the fact that he started as a walk on. He grew so much during his time at Stanford and ended up being one of the top receivers in the Pac-12.

Looking ahead to his NFL Draft stock, I could see him going as high as the 3rd round and I could also see him going as low as the 7th round or maybe even undrafted. He does have great physical tools at 6’4”, 212 pounds, so there’s good odds some team decides to take a flyer on him and see what he can bring to their team. The question is whether or not he’ll end up on a team via the draft or as an undrafted signee.

Given the mindset he has cultivated from being a walk on, I think there are good odds Tremayne finds success in the NFL regardless of where he gets picked. He is a hard worker, knows how to make difficult catches, has great physical tools, and isn’t afraid to make mistakes. I had fun getting to know Brycen during these past couple of seasons and can’t wait to see what this next chapter brings for him.

