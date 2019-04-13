What did you like today? What didn't you like?

"It's funny how they're connected in a spring game. I like where our defensive backs are right now. Paulson Adebo may be the best corner in America. Obi Eboh had a great offseason, great spring football. Should have had two more interceptions. The hard part is we still have to beat those guys. We have to get on our edges, we have to get in front of them, get between the quarterback and the defender. I like where those guys are.

"I like where our young linebackers are. Curtis Robinson didn't go today (as a precaution) but him making the move from outside to inside has been really good for him, also.

"I like the way our running backs are running right now. They're running hard. There are a lot of things we worked on that we didn't do today, but you see how hard our guys run. I think we used our tight ends well today, maybe not like we typically do, but our tight ends are in a good spot.

"I just told them that I really appreciate all that they've done. I challenged them to execute and that's what we did."

How do you think Costello did?

"Without looking at the film, I thought he did well. We had a couple protection issues and that's tough for our offensive linemen taking every single snap with no rotation.

They got gassed, understandably. As far as his reads, his accuracy with the ball -- the one that got intercepted he was trying to beat the rush. Besides that I thought he was really good."

Andres Fox was called for a personal foul. Shaw called him over after the play and they talked for a minute in the end zone: "Yes, Andres and I had a conversation about that. It was pretty simple. He thought he got held, he was trying to get off and a guy ended up on the ground. I said holding calls are on the officials, they're not on anyone else. We didn't get a holding call but we got a 15-yard penalty on the defense. That's one of those things I know he won't do in a game."

The play of Simi Fehoko and the wide receiver group overall: "We're cautiously optimistic. I think Mike Wilson and Connor Wedington have had outstanding springs. Simi started off with a hamstring (injury) early on and was able to come back. I think the combination of guys we have right now is pretty exciting. One of the challenges I gave the receivers is being better after the catch. We saw that (with Fehoko) catching a shallow cross and running for a touchdown."

Any word on Justus Woods' injury?

"Thankfully it wasn't a knee. It's not as bad as we thought it was initially. He'll be out for a little while and hopefully he'll be ready for training camp."

On Davis Mills: "He looks great and probably could have done the team but we're not ready to put him there just yet. He feels the best he has felt in a while. He's throwing the ball really well. We'll get him in team in training camp."

How does where Paulson is right now track with what you thought he'd be at this point?

"He's probably right where we hoped he'd be a year from now. He is, I have no problem saying it, at least a year ahead of schedule. With his length, his speed, and his competitive fire, and how coachable he is ... we thought once he got going he would be really, really good. He is a full year ahead of schedule. He may be the best in America."