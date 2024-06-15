During his five years at Stanford, Spencer Jones had many peaks and valleys. He holds the men's basketball program record for most 3-pointers made (315) and games played (146) along with being the only player in program history to be top ten in both blocks (10th, 112) and steals (5th, 151). Yet despite these accolades and personal accomplishments, Jones never played in the NCAA tournament, seeing that dream hampered due to injury and other things outside his control. It’s a sacrifice he ended up making because of his commitment to the Cardinal program and Stanford University. If you ask Jones, he wouldn’t have it any other way. He leaves Stanford with gratitude and resolve to carry the lessons he learned into the next chapters of his life.

A year ago, Jones was weighing his options about whether or not to return to Stanford. He had his degree in hand and could have made a lot of money in this new NIL world. He also could have positioned himself to play for a sure-fire NCAA tournament team and live out a dream that every college basketball player has of playing in March Madness. Throughout the process of deciding what he would do, what mattered the most to Jones was the fact that head coach Jerod Haase and the entire Cardinal program believed in him when nobody else did. He wanted to return the favor by sticking with them for his final season of eligibility. In his mind, loyalty is a two-way street.

“Yeah, yeah, I definitely had other options,” Jones said. “Definitely could have made more money going other places and probably increased a little bit of the draft stock having gone somewhere. I mean, it is interesting. I could say that this year was a failure in terms of didn’t increase my stats, didn’t increase draft stock, and didn’t really have team success. But, like I said, a lot of that was due to the injury, which was unfortunate. Which also may have happened at another school. And then a school where the coaches aren’t, don’t have this much investment in me.

“But, beyond that I really liked going to the place. I really loved my time here and everything like that and my only consideration really was the basketball piece, but at the end of the day, it was a lot on loyalty. The fact that they kinda took a chance on me as a recruit. Kinda very last minute by my freshman year and then since then have given me every opportunity to prove myself and I have and so it was just kind of a loyalty thing, you know.

“And I knew that I’d feel much more proud of myself for sticking it out throughout this process versus going somewhere else and it was also a big reason why I kinda played through the season instead of getting my surgery earlier, which I kinda had figured out somewhere around halfway through the season that I was gonna need it and so I knew what the recovery time was and I kinda wanted to finish out the season because at that point it was like I don’t want to end my college career not playing. I don’t want to leave games on the table that I could have played.”

With his Stanford career now in the rear view mirror, Jones has new challenges in front of him. He hopes to make it in the NBA all while knowing his odds of getting drafted are slim. The wrist injury he battled all season long hurt his production and also his chances of guiding Stanford to the NCAA tournament. Now that he is getting back to full strength, the hope is that he can find his way on to some two-way contracts and from there prove that he belongs.

“Yeah, so I got surgery right after season on the wrist issue that was bugging me a little bit,” Jones explained. “Wasn’t crazy invasive, but it was something I had to take care of. And so, since then I was in a cast for six weeks and kinda doing whatever I could with that cast. Lifting, just kinda staying in shape is what I could and then after six weeks just been a gradual decline to basketball stuff.

“Obviously once you get the cast off and do all the conditioning, you can sweat as much as you want. I’m in great shape. I’m lifting just as much as I would if I did have the cast on and now it’s time to move on to my agency now that my rehab is good enough. I’ll get a couple weeks there to really train hard and get ready for these draft workouts. And so I’ll take as many as I can. As many as my wrist can handle up until the draft and kinda see where it goes from there.”

Despite his wrist injury and his fifth year not going the way he planned, Jones still received interest from NBA teams throughout the entire season. At 6’7”, he has good size and length all while being able to battle inside and stretch the floor with his 3-point shot. He has some interesting tools to work with. It’s just a matter of him showing how versatile he can be and that he is much more capable than his statistics at Stanford would tell you.

“I’ve had interest the entire year and everything,” Jones said. “And teams know I was messing with a messed up wrist and the feedback I’ve gotten is a lot of teams see me at the very least as a two-way guy. It’s a business though, so you wonder coming off an injury if they’ll try to undersell me for an E-10 or something like that, but like I said, the fact that I’m just coming off an injury and my agent says he can set up ten to fifteen workouts with different teams and so, the interest is there. At this point it’s just finally time to go prove it and that’s the part I love about it.

“Biggest thing is that this season wasn’t my best. Clearly, I mean it wasn’t statistically-wise. But, also that I haven’t lost a step at all. I mean clearly, I was dealing with a bum wrist and still shot 40 percent from three. So bare minimum you are getting a 40 for three percent shooter. But outside of that, a bit more ball handling, a bit more creativity that I was unable to kinda show consistently. And then just my ability just to be able to defend multiple positions. Definitely two through four. Even one through four that I didn’t during college and just prove that I can be a day one plug and play kind of guy.”

While he is excited to prove himself at the NBA level, there are things about Stanford that Jones is going to miss. He’s going to miss his teammates and coaches. He loved how invested Jerod Haase was in his players and how much he genuinely cared.

“Oh gosh. Everybody would say it is always the guys,” Jones said of what he’s most going to miss about putting on that Cardinal jersey. “Everybody’s kinda going through similar things. Everybody’s around the same age. It’s kinda something you do, that camaraderie you definitely lose when you go the NBA. It’s like right after practice we’re going to similar classes, we’re going to the same thing later tonight, going to the same frat parties, stuff like that.

“You’re definitely going to miss that and then just with Coach Haase, just like how much he cared, how much vested interest he showed daily in the players and everything. That’s definitely something. Definitely never felt like a transactional relationship, which is maybe how it might feel as you obviously go make money playing professionally. But yeah, that kind of care and compassion is definitely something that I’ll miss.”

On new head coach Kyle Smith, Jones has had a few meetings with him and likes what he sees. While Jerod Haase will always be his coach, he feels like Smith has the pieces to be successful at Stanford and get the program back to the level that he feels it can reach.

“Yeah, I’ve had a couple meetings with him and everything,” Jones said of Smith. “Yeah, he’s definitely prepared for the kind of job. Having come from Columbia as well and Washington State. He’s been on both spectrums of kind of the basketball kind of aura around the program in terms of Columbia being obviously more into academics. Washington State definitely more into the sports world.

"So, he knows how to navigate both of those and that’ll be interesting doing both of those perspectives to Stanford and then he’s a great personality. I could definitely see he’s already shown an ability to recruit some guys and try to re-kinda-form this roster after it’s taken a bit of hit. So I’m interested to see what he and his staff do.”



