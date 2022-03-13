Spencer Jones named to 2022 Pac-12 All-Tournament Team

On Saturday, Stanford men’s basketball announced that junior forward Spencer Jones was named to the Pac-12 All-Tournament Team. In Stanford’s two Pac-12 tournament games, Jones averaged 27.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game on 52.6% shooting from 3-point range. In Stanford’s 71-70 first round win over Arizona State, Jones finished with a career-high 26 points, on 6-12 shooting from 3-point range to go along with 6 rebounds. In Stanford’s 84-80 quarterfinal loss to #2 Arizona, Jones once again had a career-high 28 points on 4-7 shooting from 3-point range to go along with 8 rebounds.

If we’re talking about top individual performers of the 2022 Pac-12 tournament, it’s clear that Spencer Jones was among those who shined most bright and deserved a spot on the all-tournament team. He had back-to-back career highs in scoring and one of those games was against perhaps the top team in the country. If that doesn’t get you on the all-tournament team, I don’t know what does.

Looking ahead to his senior season, it’ll be fun to see how Spencer Jones does and whether or not his hot shooting will be able to propel the Cardinal to a long-awaited NCAA tournament berth. This Cardinal team seemed to figure something out at the end of the season. Now it’s just a matter of building on it and getting better.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker, click here.

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com