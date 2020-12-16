CardinalSportsReport - Six-recruit preferred walk-on class led by Jason Amsler

Six walk-on recruits signed with Stanford Wednesday and the headliner of the class is a rarity: Jason Amsler turned down several scholarship offers to walk on at Stanford. The offensive lineman has a remarkable academic profile and offensive line coach Kevin Carberry is reportedly optimistic about Amsler's potential to contribute. Stanford has strong tradition in the past 10 years of bringing in walk-ons and awarding them scholarships after they've earned a starting role on defense, offense or special teams. Cardinal fans can read why these young men have decided to take on the challenge of walking onto an FBS football team after they were admitted to Stanford.

"I’ve always dreamed about attending Stanford, even before I started playing football. When I started talking to their Coaches, they were some of the most smart, honest, and passionate people I’ve ever spoken with and I couldn’t imagine playing for a better staff. We took a visit out there on our own and the campus was everything we imagined it to be. Stanford checked all the boxes, and when they offered me a PWO it took some consideration but it was impossible to turn down such an amazing opportunity. I can’t wait to meet all the guys on the team and learn from such an amazing staff. "Vanderbilt was my first scholarship offer back in February of 2018, and that is where I saw myself going up until they got a new offensive staff at the beginning of this year and they had some other guys higher on the board from me. Maryland offered me a scholarship this summer, and I heavily considered them as well. Other than them, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Marshall, MTSU, Richmond, and WKU all offered me scholarships. "Coach Carberry was the first person to reach out to me from Stanford, and during the season we spoke often and I sent him film, workout videos, etc. Coach Eubanks has helped with all the recruiting stuff and answered any and all questions my family and I had about Stanford. They both have been amazing through this entire process. "I’ve always wanted to make a difference in the world and have had a deep interest in all aspects of it, and Stanford is a place where people go to make an impact and somewhere I can share my curiosity with others and satisfy my inquisitive spirit. I also loved how despite their academic prestige and selective admissions, they still manage to be an athletic powerhouse." Amsler scored a 36 on the ACT and on the field he looks the part of a 6-6, 290-pound lineman who has room to grow. He moves well and his success isn't the product of just being a big kid who falls on top of smaller guys for a "pancake".

Kicker Emmet Kenney

Kenney has the leg to compete for a scholarship and compete with Josh Karty during the next couple years. The North Dakota native committed Oct. 17 and told Cardinal Sports Report why: "Stanford is a perfect fit for me because of the great academics as well as football," Kenney said in a direct message to Cardinal Sports Report. "I had a brother go to Stanford Law and another one just graduate from Stanford undergrad, so we have a connection to the university and I jumped on it right after I got the offer." The impressive family legacy and the experience his brothers had on The Farm really helped make the decision easy for Kenney, even though like most members of this class he couldn't visit in person.

Outside Linebacker Duke Reeder

Originally committed to Cornell for Lacrosse, Reeder "flipped" to Stanford for football after he was admitted Friday. He attends St. Ignatius in San Francisco and the proximity to home was also a comfort. "I chose Stanford because it has the best of everything," he said in a message to Cardinal Sports Report. "It has both incredible academics and athletics. I also really like how they treat and support student athletes. " It’s definitely difficult for me to give up lacrosse. It’s a sport that I love and have been playing my whole life. However, I have a deep love for football and am so excited to continue playing at the next level. I haven’t been on a virtual visit, but I’ve gone to the campus twice over the past month and it is truly one of the most beautiful places ever. I love everything about it. "I’ve gotten to know a few coaches really well. My communication started with Coach (Patric) Moynahan and he’s awesome. He was a big help starting my whole process with the school. I’ve also been in communication with Coach (Lance) Anderson and he seems like an amazing coach and person. I’m really looking forward to learning the OLB position from him. And I’ve formed a really strong relationship with Mr. (Mike) Eubanks, the director of recruiting. He’s been so awesome through everything and always been there to help."

Running back Danny McFadden

Like Kenney, Danny McFadden's family ties to Stanford are incredibly strong. He is the younger brother of former walk-ons Conor and Pat. "It feels great to follow in my brothers footsteps. They always had great things to say about Stanford, and really enjoyed their experience there. That combined with the fact that I wanted to go to a college that combined high level academics and athletics led to me choosing Stanford. When I got admitted to school, it was a no-brainer decision. "My brothers have always been my number one resource when it comes to academics. They are always there to give me advice and motivation in order to have the grades to get into Stanford. I always received a bunch of help from Coach Timot Lamarre, was always quick to answer my questions. "My siblings are definitely the biggest role models in life. Some other people who have been role models for me are my high school coach Dan O’Brien, who is probably the strongest person I know, and my parents, who are always there for me."

Inside linebacker William Stockwell

The second former lacrosse commit in the group, Stockwell was originally going to play football and lacrosse at Williams College. "The main factor for my decision to commit to Stanford was the endless amount of opportunities that the university provides as a whole academically, and an unbelievable chance to play for one of the greatest football programs in the country. "I have been in contact with Coach (Eric) Sanders and Mike Eubanks the most at Stanford. I also did a virtual visit. "Finally, it was not easy to give up lacrosse because the sport has done great things for me while I was growing up. My lacrosse coaches not only helped me develop my athletic talents but also grow as an individual. Lacrosse has helped open the door to attend Stanford University."

Wide Receiver David Kasemervisz