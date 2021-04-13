CardinalSportsReport - Senior guard Daejon Davis is in the transfer portal

Davis was one of the best perimeter defenders in the conference, if not the country, the past two seasons and averaged 10.3 points per game in 103 games during the past four seasons. He will leave Stanford with a degree in communications.

Daejon Davis is officially in the transfer portal after playing four seasons for Stanford and earning his degree from the university.

Davis was the first major recruiting win for head coach Jerod Haase and it was not an easy or straight-line recruiting process, either. Davis initially committed to the hometown Washington Huskies but when Lorenzo Romar was fired it gave other schools an opportunity to swoop in.

Haase and associate head coach Adam Cohen were in a position to swoop because of the work they had put into building a relationship with Davis in the months leading up to his commitment to the Huskies.

Davis was immediately impactful at Stanford and led the Cardinal in assists in his first three seasons and dramatically reduced his turnovers after his freshman season. His greatest value on the court was his ability to shut down opposing guards. He is No. 7 on the career steals list in program history with 134.

Last season was a tough one for Davis and the rest of the team. The health protocol put in place to keep people safe from COVID-19 also created enormous stress for the student-athletes, which Haase believes contributed to some poor decision making and struggles with on-court cohesion.

Davis was suspended twice his senior season for "failing to meet program standards" and was moved out of the starting lineup at the end of the season.

It was undoubtedly a disappointing series of events for everyone involved. The current best bet is that Davis will transfer to the University of Washington and end his college playing career where he was originally going to begin it.

It's also possible he will not be the last departure via transfer of a player with remaining eligibility. Cardinal Sports Report believes that junior wing Bryce Wills is weighing his options after he also saw his playing time reduced toward the end of the season.