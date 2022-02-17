Samuel Omosigho had an amazing visit to Stanford Junior Day
In January, Stanford had their first of three Junior Days with the other two coming up in March and April. One of the recruits in attendance for January’s Junior Day was 2023 3-star athlete Samuel ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news