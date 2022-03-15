Sam Beskind and Daniel Begovich enter grad transfer portal

Two graduating Stanford men’s basketball players have entered the transfer portal as graduate transfers per Verbal Commits’ transfer portal tracker: Guards Sam Beskind and Daniel Begovich.

Beskind was named Pac-12 men’s basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year last week, averaging 0.4 points, 0.6 rebounds, and 0.3 steals this past season in 6.2 minutes of action per game to go along with four starts. For his career, Beskind averaged 0.3 points, 0.4 rebounds, 0.2 assists, and 0.1 steals per game. Beskind’s impact on the team cannot truly be measured by his stats. He did a great job of bringing energy every time he came on the floor and was a great team player, always willing to do whatever was asked of him big or small. As is evident from last week’s award, he truly encompasses what it means to be a “student-athlete.”

As for Begovich, he played a total of 18 minutes during his entire Stanford career, never scoring a single point. He did record three rebounds and one steal, so he did get in the box score that way. On Senior Day, along with Beskind, Begovich brought great energy as a starter and picked up that one steal.

With Jaylen Thompson, Ryan Agarwal, and Benny Gealer all coming in as freshmen, the 6.1 minutes per game that Beskind was playing would be better served going to them. If Beskind were to return for next season, there just wouldn’t be any minutes for him to have. It makes sense for him to go somewhere else, likely a mid-major program, where can get more minutes. And then this doesn’t even apply to Begovich since he never was in the rotation to begin with.

While Stanford is seeing some guys depart via the grad transfer portal, there is the possibility that they add someone in the grad transfer market of their own. It’ll be interesting to see how that develops for Stanford and whether or not they can add a veteran contributor to their team.

