"This is the offer I’ve been working for since 6th grade," Hilinski messaged Cardinal Sports Report. "It’s crazy it’s finally come as late as it could come and I’m so honored!"

Orange Lutheran quarterback Ryan Hilinski got an offer Thursday that he's wanted for years. Stanford offered the 2019 quarterback who has been committed to South Carolina since April 4 and steadily climbed the Rivals rankings to become a top-100 recruit.

Stanford's decision to offer a quarterback in this class comes at the end of a long debate about whether to take one after losing out on JT Daniels more than a year ago. The former five star Mater Dei recruit is now a freshman starter at USC. His decision to move up his college enrollment by a year effectively ended Stanford's chances to sign the then No. 1 2019 prospect.

Hilinski camped at Stanford a little more than a month after the Cardinal offered Daniels May 10 of 2017. Hilinski didn't let an offer to another star Southern California quarterback deter him from pursuing a chance to play at what has been described as his dream school.

He put in a solid performance at the camp and he followed it up with a spectacular 12-game junior season: He completed 69.8 percent of his passes for 3,749 yards (12.8 YPC) with 33 touchdowns and only six interceptions against some of the best competition in the country.

While Stanford was uncertain about whether to pursue another 2019 quarterback, Hilinski decided to commit to South Carolina. He built a strong relationship with the program and put in a lot of work to help build a class that Rivals rates as the 17th best in the country.

Hilinski is on track to enroll early at South Carolina and Stanford does not allow early enrollees. That means if Hilinski wants to seriously consider signing with Stanford he needs to wait until February. Hilinski is open to the idea of pushing back his timeline. That makes the next two months before the early signing period in December critical for the Cardinal's chances.

Hilinski's decision may not be as simple as getting admitted to Stanford and then weigh which place fits him best.

The Hilinski family are understandably wary of playing in Pac-12 stadiums that remind them of Ryan's older brother, Tyler. The former Washington State quarterback died by suicide Jan. 16, stunning the family and the rest of the college football world.

Ryan has handled the emotional aftermath with grace and maturity under the media spotlight. While still managing his own pain, he has embraced the opportunity to use his platform to help others. He is part of his family's efforts through the Hilinski Hope Foundation to promote mental health awareness and education for student athletes.



The family planned to move with Ryan to South Carolina and it has been reported that the hope was the change of scenery might help their recovery process. It's too early to know how that will factor into Ryan's decision about Stanford, and that will almost certainly be decided within the privacy of the family.