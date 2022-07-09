Ryan Bruno makes the cut for USA Collegiate National Team

On Tuesday, USA Baseball released their final rosters for their collegiate national team and Stanford sophomore left-handed pitcher Ryan Bruno made the cut as the only Pac-12 player. Bruno had a really strong season for Stanford this year, finishing with a 6-1 record to go along with a 2.72 ERA. Stanford freshman outfielder/right-handed pitcher Braden Montgomery participated in the training camp but did not make the final cut.

USA Baseball will head to the Netherlands from July 8-15th to compete in the Honkbalweek Haarlem, which is an international baseball tournament. Japan is the most recent champion of the event and happens to be the country that USA Baseball will open up against on Saturday, July 9th. That game will air at 8:00 AM ET on HonkbalSoftbal.tv, the station carrying all of the games. USA Baseball will be going for their fifth gold medal in their last six appearances.

For Bruno, this should be a good experience for him. He’ll be going up against some of the top collegiate level players in the world and get a chance to build on the strong season he had at Stanford this past year. It’ll be fun to see how he performs and also if the United States will be able to win another gold medal.

