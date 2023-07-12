On Monday, Stanford junior left-handed pitcher Ryan Bruno was selected 205th overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 7th round of the 2023 MLB Draft. Bruno will join Cardinal teammate Tommy Troy in Arizona, who was selected 12th overall by the Diamondbacks on Sunday. Bruno was the fourth Cardinal selected in the draft, following Quinn Mathews who was the 122nd overall pick by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Bruno was the Cardinal’s primary closer this past season, going 2-2 for a 5.29 ERA to go along with nine saves. While he was shaky at times and had moments where he really struggled, he overall had a really good season, having plenty of clutch moments that helped the Cardinal get back to the College World Series for a third straight season.

Bruno’s main strength on the mound is his velocity. He can throw the ball really hard and when he’s hitting his spots, he’s close to impossible to hit. He definitely has big league stuff in terms of the speed that he is able to throw at.

The biggest thing Bruno needs to work on is his control and consistency. The Diamondbacks are going to need to be patient with him and really work on developing him in those two areas. He has the tendency to throw wild pitches in stretches and can have a tough time being reined back in. If he is able to improve in those two areas, he’s got a shot to be legit piece for the Diamondbacks’ bullpen.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & Twitter: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter: @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com