Stanford MBB associate head coach Adam Cohen leaving to join Xavier

First reported by Jeff Goodman of Stadium, Stanford men’s basketball associate head coach Adam Cohen is leaving to take the same position on Sean Miller’s staff at Xavier after spending six seasons on The Farm. CardinalSportsReport.com has received independent confirmation. Stanford head coach Jerod Haase needs to get to work on finding a replacement for Cohen, who is widely regarded as one of the top recruiters in the country.

While the loss of Cohen is big from a recruiting standpoint, recruiting is already a major strength of Jerod Haase and everyone else on his staff. So this gives Haase a chance to bring in someone who is more of a tactical wizard. If Haase brings in such a replacement, this could bring a welcomed change to the program.

It’ll be interesting to see who Haase brings in to replace Cohen and what type of impact that'll have on the program.

