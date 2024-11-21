Recap: Stanford WBB falls to Indiana on the road

On Sunday, Stanford women’s basketball fell to Indiana on the road by a final score of 79-66. Indiana senior guard Chloe Moore-McNeil led the way for the Hoosiers with 21 points while junior guard Shay Ciezki (19 points) and guard Yarden Garzon (18 points) also scored in double figures. Stanford sophomore forward Nunu Agara was the top performer for the Cardinal with 15 points. Indiana improves to 2-2 overall while Stanford falls to 4-1.

BOX SCORE: Stanford at Indiana-Sunday, November 17th

Indiana would lead 24-22 at the end of the 1st quarter. Moore-McNeil was leading the way for the Hoosiers with 10 points. Agara was keeping the Cardinal in it with eight points and two assists.

At halftime, Indiana would lead 42-31. The Hoosiers outscored the Cardinal 18-9 in the 2nd quarter. Moore-McNeil was up to 12 points for the Hoosiers while Garzon had 10 points and five rebounds. Agara was doing her part for the Cardinal with 11 points. She needed more help.

At the end of the 3rd quarter, Indiana led 61-44. Moore-McNeil was up to 19 points for the Hoosiers. Agara had 15 points for the Cardinal, but nobody else was in double figures. It had been a rough outing for the rest of the Cardinal.

In the end, Indiana would win by a final score of 79-66. Stanford tried to close the gap a bit in the 4th quarter, but they were down by too much in the 3rd to mount any sort of real comeback.

For Stanford, this is a bit of disappointing outcome, but what softens it a bit for them is this happened on the road against an Indiana team that started off the season ranked. I think the most disappointing aspect of this for Stanford is the way they lost. They never were in this game as they shot 2-11 from 3-point range while getting outrebounded 35-32.

Up next for Stanford is a home game against Morgan State on Friday at 7:00 PM PT on ACCNX. Stanford will be heavily favored in that one and look to get back in the win column with ease.

