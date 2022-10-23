On Saturday, Stanford football defeated Arizona State 15-14 to win their homecoming game on The Farm. Stanford kicker Joshua Karty was the top performer for the Cardinal making all five of his field goals with a long of 47 yards. Stanford edge Lance Keneley had a team-high 10 total tackles (3 solo) while freshman edge Ernest “R.J.” Cooper had a team-high 2.5 tackles for a loss including 1 sack. Arizona State quarterback Emory Jones went 14-25 for 227 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, and a 137.5 passer rating. Stanford improves to 3-4 overall and 1-4 in the Pac-12 while Arizona State falls to 2-5 overall and 1-3 in the Pac-12.

“Interesting game, this football thing,” Stanford head coach David Shaw said after the game. “A lot of credit to our guys, their preparation and how hard they play. We didn’t play a clean game. Execution-wise was down for us, especially on the offensive side. Effort was there. The energy was there. The fire, the passion was there.

“Moved the ball, and it’s very similar to last year’s game against Arizona State where we moved the ball 20 to 20 very, very well and they got down in the red zone and just missed the opportunities. Dropped two balls, missed two passes, ran a couple of bad routes, didn’t sustain in the running game. So, a lot of those things that kept us out of the end zone. Those things that we did before we got to the red zone, we didn’t continue to do there.

“But a lot of credit goes to our defense. Three weeks in a row, defense playing their best football. Again, not perfect, but, man, the energy, the passion, the fire, the pressure on the quarterback, but much better against the run. That whole group is playing better and better, even with the injuries…Bottom line for us found a way to win, doesn’t have to be perfect. Like I told the team, nobody asks how you won, just if you won, and we did.”

After winning the coin toss, Stanford deferred to the second half, allowing Arizona State to receive to start the game. Arizona State would punt on their opening drive on a three and out. Stanford got the ball back on their own 30 yard line looking to get things going on offense. Tanner McKee would connect with Benjamin Yurosek for 14 yards, John Humphreys for 14 yards, and Elijah Higgins for 16 yards to make it 1st and 10 from the Arizona State 27 yard line. Stanford would be unable to get another first down, trotting out Karty for his first field goal of the game. It would be a 44 yard kick for Karty, making it a 3-0 lead for Stanford with 10:00 to go in the 1st quarter.

Arizona State would get the ball on their own 25 yard line after a touchback by Karty. The Sun Devils would march the ball down to the Stanford 15 yard line thanks to a 14 yard completion from Emory Jones to Elijhah Badger and another completion from Jones to Badger, this time for 30 yards. At 1st and 10 on the Stanford 15 yard line, Xazavian Valladay rushed to the left for a 15 yard touchdown to make it a 7-3 game with 6:47 to go in the 1st quarter.

Stanford would get the ball on their own 25 yard line to start the next drive after a touchback. Tanner McKee would get things going by completing a pass to Brycen Tremayne for 8 yards before connecting with him again for 20 yards. After a 10 yard completion to John Humphreys and a 6 yard rush by Caleb Robinson, Stanford was on the Arizona State 29 yard line. Thanks to an 11 yard completion to Higgins, Stanford got the ball to the Arizona State 18 yard line with a fresh set of downs.

Stanford’s offense would sputter the next three plays due to an incomplete pass intended for Brycen Tremayne, and two completions to Benjamin Yurosek and Casey Filkins that averaged out to zero yards. But never fear, Joshua Karty came on to attempt a 36 yard field goal and he nailed it. It was now a 7-6 game with 1:55 to go.

At the end of the 1st quarter, it was still a 7-6 game as Arizona State had the ball on the Stanford 50 yard line with a fresh set of downs. After getting another first down, Arizona State would score on a 39 yard touchdown pass from Jones to Badger, making it a 14-6 lead with 14:01 to go in the 2nd quarter.

Stanford’s next drive would die on the Arizona State 35 yard line as McKee was unable to complete a pass to Higgins on a 4th and 5. That drive weas highlighted by a 16 yard completion to Higgins and an 11 yard completion to Yurosek. Stanford showed flashes but wasn’t able to put it together.

After both teams traded punts, Arizona State started a drive with the ball on their own 15 yard line with 7:07 to go until halftime. Nicolas Toomer would get an interception only for it to be called back as he committed a hold. However, Stanford would get another crack at an interception and this time it was secured by Levani Damuni, giving Stanford the ball back with 5:47 on the clock.

Stanford’s next drive would also end in an interception as McKee was picked off by Jordan Clark. Arizona State had the ball on their own 22 yard line. Arizona State would get in field goal range thanks to an 11 yard completion to Badger and a 23 yard run by Jones. This would lead to a 42 yard attempt by Arizona State kicker Carter Brown. Brown’s kick would be short up the middle, looking like it might have been blocked. Upon review, it did not look like Brown’s kick was touched. He just didn’t kick it very well. Kinda like Charlie Brown. As a result of Brown’s kick falling short, Stanford would get the ball back on their own 24 yard line with 54 seconds to go. Stanford would not add any more points in those final seconds, making it a 14-6 Arizona State lead at halftime.

Stanford would get the ball to start the second half, but their opening drive did not go as planned as McKee got sacked on a 3rd and 8, setting up a 4th and 12 from the Arizona State 44 yard line. This forced Stanford to punt, giving Arizona State the ball on their own 8 yard line. Ryan Sanborn did a nice job with this punt.

The Stanford defense would get a stop in the next drive as they would force a punt, getting the ball back on the Arizona State 47 yard line with 8:58 to go in the 3rd quarter. The punt return was a bit of an adventure for Stanford as Kyu Blu Kelly had the ball touch him without his intention. To his credit, Kelly recovered the ball, preventing what would have been a really bad turnover.

Stanford got off to a strong start in this drive as McKee connected with Humphreys for a 12 yard completion, getting the ball to the Arizona State 35 yard line. After another completion to Humphreys, this time for 15 yards, Stanford had the ball on the Arizona State 16 yard line and a fresh set of downs. McKee would then connect with Higgins for a touchdown pass that got called back due to a 10-yard hold. As a result, Stanford had to settle for another field goal from Karty, this one from 44 yards. It was now a 14-9 game with 6:08 on the clock.

On the next Arizona State possession, the Sun Devils would ultimately have to punt, as Casey Filkins fair caught the punt on the Stanford 15 yard line. 2:19 was left in the quarter. On the next drive, Filkins would get things going with a 23 yard run to the Stanford 38 yard line. Filkins was the victim of a late hit and was lying on the sideline after the play. He would get up and walk off but wouldn’t return to the game. As a result of the penalty, Stanford had the ball on the Arizona State 47 yard line.

The Stanford drive would continue into the 4th quarter, meaning it was a 14-9 game at the end of the 3rd quarter. After an incomplete pass intended to Tremayne, this set up a 4th and 6 on the Arizona State 18 yard line. Once again, Stanford went to their knight in shining armor Joshua Karty, who drilled a 36 yard field goal, making it a 14-12 game with 14:52 to go.

The next Arizona State drive ended in a punt, but it was downed at the Stanford 1 yard line with 11:33 to go. The first Stanford play would be a quarterback keeper from McKee, which resulted in a five yard gain to the 6 yard line. After an incomplete pass, McKee would connect with Tremayne for 10 yards and then Higgins for 19 yards. A 15 yard flag on Arizona State was tacked on at the end of the Higgins reception, giving Stanford the ball on the 50 yard line.

Arizona State would then commit a 10 yard penalty (hold) giving Stanford the ball on the Arizona State 40 yard line. On 3rd and 5 from the Arizona State 24 yard line, McKee completed a pass to Humphreys to the 14 yard line. At the end of the play, Drake Nugent got called for a personal foul, pushing Stanford back 15 yards, making it 1st and 10 from the Arizona State 29 yard line. It was a really dumb foul on Nugent. Totally unnecessary.

As a result of this penalty on Nugent, this backed Stanford enough that yes, you guessed it, Karty came on to attempt 47 yard field goal. After Karty made the field goal, his fifth of the game, it was now a 15-14 Stanford lead with 6:28 to go.

After both teams traded punts, Arizona State had one final crack at it. The Sun Devils were out of time outs and had 1:28 to work with. The ball was on their own 32 yard line. On 4th and 6 from their own 36 yard line, Emory Jones completed a 30 yard pass to Bryan Thompson to the Stanford 34 yard line. On the next play, Stephen Herron would get a key sack for Stanford making it 2nd and 19. Arizona State would then spike the ball, making it 3rd and 19 with 16 seconds left. On the next play, Jones would throw an incomplete pass, making it 4th and 19.

In one final desperation heave, Emory Jones would throw it over Kyu Blu Kelly and into the hands of Elijhah Badger. It was initially ruled down at the 1 yard line with 3 seconds to go, but upon replay review, Badger was out of bounds, making it an incomplete pass and turnover on downs. Stanford and Kyu Blu Kelly dodged a bullet. This gave Stanford the ball back, to which McKee kneeled it out. 15-14 Stanford escaped with the win on homecoming.

“From my perspective, I think the biggest thing for our defense has just been energy,” Keneley said. “Then the second biggest thing I think has been guys being unselfish. Kevin Anderson was our honorary captain last week, and he gave a speech about doing your 1/11th and playing your play. I mean, I think the unique thing about defense is it takes 11 guys in the right spot every play, and you have to be unselfish.

“The tackles will come to you. The moment you try to do too much or try to make a play, that’s when there becomes holes, and that’s’ when guys get big plays. So I think that’s the biggest thing for us is the energy and then guys being unselfish.”

For Arizona State, this game stings. They were looking to build on a win over Washington and coming off a bye week, they were ready to win this game. Per Ray Belkora, this was the first time Arizona State lost a game without giving up a touchdown since a 6-3 loss they had to USC back on September 22nd, 1984. Their defense did a terrific job and had nothing to be ashamed of.

As for Stanford, the same can be said for their defense. While they did nearly blow the game on the final play, they made a lot of great plays and got a bunch of clutch stops, getting a shutout in the second half. Cooper and Herron were both fantastic on the edge and just all-around, the defense did their job. In the end, this was a defensive struggle and Stanford found a way to grind it out.

“I mean, I have a lot of trust in our defense,” McKee said. “They’ve proved it before in the season. Last week and again this week, that they’re clutch in big time situations.”

And then of course, Joshua Karty deserves the game ball for making all five of his field goals. He’s arguably the top kicker in the nation and Stanford is making the most of his services. It obviously wasn’t the plan to only kick field goals, but when you got a weapon like Karty, it does make it easier to decide to take the points. Especially when the defense is stepping up.

“Yeah, no, it feels really cool when people come up to you and say you got ice in your veins and stuff. It’s a lot of fun,” Karty said. “I kind of try to embrace it as much as possible. It helps the confidence for sure and just can’t wait to get back out there next week against the Bruins.

“Yeah, of course I believe I am the best kicker in America. I kind of have to. Even an unbiased view is I still think I am.

“A lot of that is due to my coach, Coach Alamar. He kind of pulled me aside before the season and kind of reinforced why I’m here, who I am, and it kind of has helped me with my mentality a lot. Along with sports psychologists along the way.”

Tanner McKee ended up throwing the ball 57 times in this game, one week after Casey Filkins had 32 carries. Stanford obviously had a drastic shift in their approach from last week to this week.

Yeah, I mean, last week they ran a ton of Cover 2 and made us run the ball, so that’s what we did,” McKee explained. “That’s what’s great about our offense. We’re just going to take what the defense gives us. They ran a ton of one hide, a lot of Cover 1, a lot of Cover 3, so we tried to take advantage of that and throw the ball as many times as possible. Yeah, obviously we did throw a ton.”

At the end of the day, a win is a win and that’s all that matters. Yes it was ugly, yes it isn’t ideal to sweat it out all the way until the last play, but after the way Stanford started their season, to win two straight games at Notre Dame and at home against Arizona State on homecoming, they are in no position to complain about style points. You take the win, learn from it, and get better. As Bay Area tennis legend Brad Gilbert reminds us, there’s nothing wrong with winning ugly and that’s what Stanford did in this game.

Up next for Stanford is a road game at UCLA next Saturday. That will kick off at 7:30 PM PT on ESPN and KNBR 1050.

