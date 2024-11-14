Recap: Stanford MSOC falls to Clemson in ACC tournament

On Sunday, Stanford men’s soccer fell to Clemson in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament by a final score of 1-0. Clemson forward Alex Meinhard scored the lone goal of the match for the Tigers while goalkeeper Patrick Donovan picked up the win in the net with two saves. Stanford goalkeeper Rowan Schnebly was the losing goalkeeper for the Cardinal, giving up a goal while also picking up two saves.

BOX SCORE: Stanford at Clemson-Sunday, November 10th

The first half was scoreless. Stanford had corner kicks at 5:36, 32:05, and 43:35. Clemson in contrast had corner kicks at 15:25, 29:22, 34:31, 35:03, and 39:49. It was amazing that it was tied at halftime given all the opportunities that Clemson had. Both goalkeepers had a save in the half: Donovan getting a save at 11:37 as Fletcher Bank fired a shot to the bottom right of the net; Schnebly getting a save at 28:33 as Ransford Gyan fired a shot to the bottom right of the net.

Stanford would get the first two corner kicks of the second half at 56:43 and 59:30 but unfortunately for them, Clemson would be the only team to score as Alex Meinhard found the bottom right of the goal off his right foot at 60:37 off an assist from Gyan. That would give Clemson a 1-0 lead that would end up being the final score.

Stanford would get a corner kicks at 68:48 while Clemson got a corner kick at 83:47. Stanford just wasn’t able to find a way to force overtime and extend the match. Like many matches as of late, Stanford’s scoring struggles continued.

For the match, Clemson outshot Stanford 13-7 and had seven corner kicks to Stanford’s six. Clemson also had three shots on goal to Stanford’s two. In the end, Clemson was better offensively and that ended up making the difference in the end.

Up next for Stanford is the NCAA tournament. They are expected to make the tournament, but the question is what their draw will look like. They’ll find out their draw on Monday, November 18th.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com