On Saturday, Stanford baseball defeated Washington by a final score of 4-2 to take game two of their three game series in Seattle. Stanford clinched the series as a result. Stanford sophomore righty Trevor Moore (1-0) picked up the win for the Cardinal in a relief role while sophomore righty Toran O’Harran picked up the save, his fourth of the season. Washington sophomore lefty Sam Boyle (1-2) was the losing pitcher for the Huskies in a relief role. Stanford improves to 8-6 overall and 2-0 in the Pac-12 while Washington falls to 3-7-1 overall and 0-2 in the Pac-12.

BOX SCORE: Stanford at Washington-Saturday, March 9th

Washington senior righty Calvin Kirchoff was the starting pitcher for the Huskies. In the top of the 1st inning, Stanford got on the board first as Jimmy Nati hit a solo homer to left field with two outs. Brady Reynolds would hit a single before Trevor Haskins grounded out to short stop to end the top of the inning. 1-0 lead for the Cardinal.

Stanford freshman lefty Christian Lim was the starting pitcher for the Cardinal. With two outs, Jeter Ybarra doubled for the Huskies and was able to advance to third base on a passed ball. Lim would then strike out AJ Guerrero to end the bottom of the inning.

Stanford would not score in the top of the 2nd inning. Luke Lavin would get walked after which Temo Becerra reached on a throwing error from third base as he was trying to perform a sacrifice bunt. Ethan Hott then reached on a fielder’s choice as Becerra advanced to second base while Lavin was out at third base. Owen Cobb then flied out after which Cort MacDonald struck out swinging.

In the bottom of the 2nd, with the bases loaded and two outs, Lim would walk Cam Clayton, which brought home Kyle Fossum, who was on third base. Aiva Arquette then popped out to end the inning. It was now tied 1-1 at the end of the 2nd inning.

Neither team would score in the 3rd or 4th innings, keeping it a 1-1 game entering the 5th inning. In the 5th inning, things would change.

In the top of the 5th, Malcolm Moore hit a solo homer for the Cardinal to right field. After Nati was walked, Kirchoff’s day on the mound was done as Boyle came in to replace him. Boyle would force a double play before striking out Haskins while he was looking to end the top of the inning. Stanford now led 2-1 entering the bottom of the 5th.

In the bottom of the 5th, Washington responded. With one out, Arquette hit a solo shot to left field to tie it up. After Lim gave up a double to Ybarra, his day on the mound was done as Trevor Moore came in for relief. Moore would force Guerrero to ground out, which advanced Ybarra to third base. Sam DeCarlo then struck out swinging to end the bottom of the inning. It was now tied up once again 2-2 entering the 6th inning.

In the 6th inning, nobody would get on base for either team. This kept it a 2-2 game entering the 7th inning. In the 7th inning, the only guy to get on base was Malcolm Moore for Stanford, who was walked. Aside from that, nobody got on base for either team. As for the 8th inning, nobody got on base for either team as Boyle and Moore pitched well. Boyle forced two ground outs and one strike out while Moore forced a ground out, strike out, and fly out.

Entering the 9th inning it was still tied up 2-2. That would change in the top of the 9th as Stanford added two runs. Becerra would get on base via a fielding error before Hott was walked to advance Becerra to second base. Cobb then executed a sacrifice bunt to advance both runners. At this point, Boyle’s day on the mound was done as lefty Gianluca Shinn came in to get the Huskies out of the jam. Shinn was not able to do that as MacDonald singled to third base to bring home Becerra and advance Hott to third base. Moore then flied out to center field to bring home Hott. Nati then reached first base on a fielder’s choice as MacDonald was out at second base. It was now a 4-2 lead for the Cardinal entering the bottom of the 9th.

In the bottom of the 9th, Toran O’Harran came in to pitch for Trevor Moore. Things got a little hairy for Moore as the Huskies had runners on second and third base with only one out. However, Moore would dial in to strike out back-to-back batters swinging to end the game. 4-2 Stanford won and clinched the series.

For Stanford, this is a good win. It’s always good to win a series on the road and also put yourself in a position to possibly sweep on Sunday. Stanford’s pitching was solid and they got the hits they needed.

Up next for Stanford is game three on Sunday against Washington. That will be on Sunday at 1:05 PM PT on Washington Live Stream-2 and KZSU radio.

