PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1ESDRIOE5CWVpQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLURINEg4TkJZWlAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1ESDRIOE5CWVpQJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago other sports Edit

Recap: No. 6 Stanford WSOC gets the shut out against Miami

Stanford celebrates after getting the clean sheet against Miami.
Stanford celebrates after getting the clean sheet against Miami. (Maciek Gudrymowicz- Stanford Athletics)
Ben Parker • CardinalSportsReport
Publisher
@slamdunk406
Publisher of CardinalSportsReport.com. Covering all things Stanford for Rivals.com

On Thursday, No. 6 Stanford women’s soccer defeated Miami 1-0 in a home match at Cagan Stadium. Stanford freshman defender Lizzie Boamah scored the lone goal for the Cardinal while Haley Craig was the winning goalkeeper with zero goals allowed and one save. Miami goalkeeper Gray Willson was the losing goalkeeper with one goal allowed and nine saves. Both goalkeepers played well. Stanford improves to 10-1-0 overall and 2-1-0 in the ACC while Miami falls to 3-4-2 overall and 0-2-1 in the ACC.

BOX SCORE: Miami at Stanford-Thursday, September 26th

“Yeah, good win,” Stanford head coach Paul Ratcliffe said after the match. “Scored a goal in the first half, was happy about that and I thought played some good soccer. Created a lot of really good opportunities. Unfortunately couldn’t get another goal, but one was enough tonight.”

Miami got off to a nice start in this match as they had corner kicks at 2:56, 7:36, and 8:47. They weren’t able to score off any of those chances, but they were forcing early pressure on the Cardinal defense. At 14:18 and 16:40, Stanford responded with a couple of corner kicks of their own. Then at 17:05, shortly after the second corner kick, the Cardinal scored their lone goal of the match as Lizzie Boamah found the bottom left of the goal off her left foot thanks to an assist from Andrea Kitahata. Stanford had a 1-0 lead, a lead that would end up being the final score.

“Okay, so obviously started from a corner,” Boamah recalled of her goal. “The ball came in, I sat on the top of the box or the top of the six and it was just bobbling around a lot and then it finally came to me and just kind of put it away, but I think that’s how it happened.”

Stanford would get corner kicks at 34:56 and 38:04 before halftime. At halftime, the Cardinal were outshooting the Hurricanes 9-3. While she did give up that goal to Boamah, Gray Willson had six saves. She was playing well and doing all she could to keep her team in the match.

“Yeah, he was just fueling us up,” Boamah said of what Ratcliffe’s message was at halftime. “Making sure we were ready to go for the second half because we knew they were gonna come out strong given that we were only up one-zero. So I think that helped us just going into the second half being locked in. Not letting them get any goals. And then saying that we had to score. Unfortunately that didn’t happen in the second half, but the main message was to lock it down and ultimately win.”

In the second half, Stanford outshot Miami 7-1, making it 16-4 for the entire match. They weren’t able to find a second goal, but in the end that wasn’t necessary as one goal was enough. There was a golden opportunity for a second goal in the 86th minute as Maryn Wolf fired a shot towards an empty net, but it went wide right, resulting in a goal kick for Miami.

“I thought we had some clear, Eleanor had an amazing header here that early in the second half that we just missed,” Ratcliffe said. “Joelle had a couple really good looks. Maryn had that open net, unfortunately it went wide, and then Maryn had one earlier where she combined with Erica. So I think we had the chances. We just didn’t put them away and give Miami credit. They were tough and made it hard for us to score so we couldn’t get that second goal.”

“Oh my gosh, that was yeah, Maryn, amazing job at pressing,” Boamah said of Wolf’s near goal. “We were all super excited, but yeah unfortunately that it didn’t. It just missed the post, but yeah we were all just super happy for her because he gives everything when she goes on the field. So yeah, super happy for that.”

All in all, this was a good win for Stanford. Any shutout is a good win. They played good defense, got the goal they needed, and then they did a nice job creating chances all night long. It was just one of those days where they weren’t able to add a second or third goal.

“The key to the shutout was our defensive unit did a good job,” Ratcliffe said. “There was good communication and they locked things down and I thought we kept possession of the ball a lot of the game and were kind of dictating the play. So we limited the amount of opportunities they got. So I felt like they didn’t get too many opportunities on us.”

“Yeah, I think definitely the communication starting all the way from the back from our keeper Haley,” Boamah added. “Then going through the back line, the midfield, and then the forwards. I think this was very much of a team win. We stayed locked in until the end, even though they had a couple corners on us, stayed locked in, defending. And then we had a lot of good chances up top, but just looking to finish those. But I think this is definitely a team win.”

Obviously, the hero of the match for Stanford is Lizzie Boamah as she was the one who scored the goal. She’s scored two goals so far this season and has really had a strong freshman season so far.

“I thought Lizzie was phenomenal,” Ratcliffe said of Boamah. “It was a breakout game for her. She keeps getting better and better, but I thought she was phenomenal all night tonight. I was really impressed with her and happy that she got the reward for all of her hard work and got a goal.”

“It’s been so exciting,” Boamah said of how her freshman season has been going. “My team is just amazing. Everybody is so nice. Very supportive. I think this season is just very special because we have a lot to prove going into the ACC, being in the ACC, but yeah it’s super fun. Been having a great time.”

Three games into ACC play, Stanford has already played two road matches at No. 5 Wake Forest and NC State. While they went 1-1 on that trip, the travel aspect doesn’t appear to be too big of a deal. Obviously they would like to have shorter flights, but they seem to be handling that aspect as well as can be expected.

“The travel was fine,” Ratcliffe said. “We enjoyed the last trip. Obviously it takes a little bit out of your legs to travel that distance and then the time change and things, so there’s a lot of challenges that you have to get used to. But it wasn’t a big issue. I thought the team played well and enjoyed it.”

“Traveling. I honestly think we did a good job traveling,” Boamah added. “There weren’t any excuses on the trip or anything. But yeah, I think once we got those first two games, going to the East Coast, I think we’re ready for the next to come.

“I don’t think it was super challenging. I mean, it’s just a flight for us. So, the time change is obviously one thing, but I think everybody’s done a really good job of not making excuses. Just playing the game. All the outside factors haven’t been really affecting us a whole lot as much as flying and everything.”

Up next for Stanford is a home match against Pittsburgh on Sunday. That will begin at 1:00 PM PT on ACCNX.

“Yeah, Pittsburgh’s a good team,” Ratcliffe said. “I think it’ll be a really challenging game. So we’re looking forward to an exceptional match and it won’t be easy. Yeah, a lot of respect for Pittsburgh and what they’re doing. They’re a good program.”

“Well, I think preparation,” Boamah said of the key to beating Pittsburgh. “We do a lot of preparation, scout, filming, and then practicing what we think Pitt’s gonna give us. So it’s a lot of preparation on our end, but yeah, we’re looking to get another win.”

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNDUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3N0YW5mb3JkLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9yZWNhcC1uby02LXN0YW5mb3JkLXdzb2MtZ2V0cy1zaHV0LW91 dC1hZ2FpbnN0LW1pYW1pIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBj c19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNz X2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIg cyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRv Y3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5h c3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVy c2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJz aW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2Nz LmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsK ICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0 NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZzdGFuZm9yZC5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3 cyUyRnJlY2FwLW5vLTYtc3RhbmZvcmQtd3NvYy1nZXRzLXNodXQtb3V0LWFn YWluc3QtbWlhbWkmYzU9MjAyMjczMzE0NSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2Zy PTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4K Cgo=