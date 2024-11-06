Recap: No. 5 Stanford WVB gets road split in Sunshine State

Over the weekend, No. 5 Stanford women’s volleyball got a road split at Miami and No. 23 Florida State. On Friday, Stanford fell to Miami in five sets (25-18, 21-25, 25-20, 29-31, 14-16) and then bounced back against Florida State on Sunday 3-1 (20-25, 25-16, 25-10, 25-22). As a result, Stanford is now 17-4 overall and 9-3 in the ACC.

Starting with the Miami match, that’s one that really could have gone either way. I think what’s frustrating for Stanford is they had a 2-1 lead and then weren’t quite able to close the door. Miami outside hitter Grace Lopez exploded for 27 kills on a .407 hitting percentage. Stanford was not able to contain her at all, which is something that should frustrate them.

Stanford had triple match point in the fourth set up 24-22 and had more opportunities after that. It was tied 14-14 in the fifth set and Miami went on to win two straight points to win the match. Credit to the Hurricanes for digging deep, but even so. If your Stanford you have to find a way to pull that out.

As for the Florida State match, Stanford returned to form, which was huge. Ipar Kurt and Elia Rubin both had 17 kills, Rubin hitting .438 and Kurt hitting .406. Jordyn Harvey balled out as well with 12 kills while hitting .435. In the third set, Stanford was particularly dominating, leading 17-5 at one point before winning the set 25-10.

While Stanford would have liked to have gotten the sweep, they should feel good to have bounced back against Florida State on Sunday. They showed some resilience and toughness to come back from a tough loss and not let it turn into a road sweep.

Up next for Stanford will be a home match against Clemson on Friday, November 8th at 7:00 PM PT on ACCNX.

