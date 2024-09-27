PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1ESDRIOE5CWVpQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLURINEg4TkJZWlAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1ESDRIOE5CWVpQJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago other sports Edit

Recap: No. 3 Stanford WVB cruises to win at Notre Dame in ACC opener

Ben Parker • CardinalSportsReport
Publisher
@slamdunk406
Publisher of CardinalSportsReport.com. Covering all things Stanford for Rivals.com

On Friday, No. 3 Stanford women’s volleyball defeated Notre Dame 3-1 (25-17, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20). Stanford junior outside hitter Elia Rubin led the way for the Cardinal with 17 kills, seven digs, and five blocks on a .325 hitting percentage while senior middle blocker Sami Francis had 10 kills. Notre Dame junior outside hitter Sydney Palazzolo was the top performer for the Irish with 10 kills. Stanford improves to 9-1 overall and 1-0 in the ACC while Notre Dame falls to 7-3 overall and 0-1 in the ACC.

BOX SCORE: Stanford at Notre Dame-Friday, September 27th

Stanford got off to a strong start in the first set, leading 4-1 as Elia Rubin and Jordyn Harvey had kills while Elena Oglivie had a service ace. Notre Dame would come back to take a 6-5 lead after back-to-back kills by Sydney Palazzolo and Phyona Schrader. Stanford then went on a 6-0 run that included a pair of service aces by Taylor Yu. Stanford didn’t look back from there as they led 17-10 after a kill by Harvey. Stanford would take the set 25-17 as a service error by Notre Dame ended the set.

Stanford got off to a hot start in the second set as they led 6-1 thanks to a pair of kills from Rubin and a service ace from Oglivie along with some Notre Dame errors. The Irish then called for time and that flipped everything around in the set. The Irish would claw back into the set making it 10-6 after a kill by Lucy Trump before tying it up 13-13 after a kill by Anna Bjork. Lizzy Andrew and Sami Francis then had back-to-back kills for Stanford to give the Cardinal a 15-13 lead, but Notre Dame then won three straight points to lead 16-15.

After a service ace by Taylor Yu, Stanford led 20-18, but then Notre Dame won three of the next four points to tie it up 21-21. From there, Notre Dame won four of the next six points to take the set 25-23. A service error by Stanford ended the set.

Stanford would get back on track in the third set as they led 6-2 as they forced Notre Dame to commit five errors. After a service ace by Kami Miner, Stanford led 13-6 as the Cardinal were on a 5-0 run. After a kill by Palazzolo, Notre Dame was down 14-10, but then Stanford won four straight points to lead 18-10. Stanford ended up taking the set 25-18 as the final two points the Cardinal got were via kills by Rubin.

The fourth set was tight, but Stanford had control the entire way as they never trailed. After a kill by Sami Francis, Stanford led 5-2. Notre Dame then won three straight points to even it up 5-5 before Stanford won four of the next five points to lead 9-6. It would remain tight as Stanford led 16-14 following a service error. But then, Lizzy Andrew had back-to-back kills to make it 18-14. After a kill by Anna Bjork, it was 21-17 as the Irish were down by four points. The Irish were trying to stay alive, but they were running out of opportunities.

Stanford would win three points in a row to make it 24-17 as the Irish were down to their last point. The Irish would win three points in a row to make it 24-20 before the Cardinal finally put them away as they forced an attack error. Stanford took the fourth set 25-20 to win the match.

For Stanford, this is a match they were supposed to win given their ranking, but even so, they should still feel happy to win their ACC opener. Especially with it being on the road. Aside from a hiccup in the second set, this one was pretty much one-way traffic for the Cardinal. They were clearly the better team in this match. Elia Rubin was fantastic with her 17 kills and then she got good support from her teammates as everyone did their job.

Up next for Stanford is a road match at No. 5 Louisville on Sunday. That will begin at 12:00 PM PT on ESPN.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNDUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3N0YW5mb3JkLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9yZWNhcC1uby0zLXN0YW5mb3JkLXd2Yi1jcnVpc2VzLXRvLXdp bi1hdC1ub3RyZS1kYW1lLWluLWFjYy1vcGVuZXIiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDog JypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAn Km51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlv bigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2Ny aXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNj cmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhl IGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZl IHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1n LmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRC ZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0Pgog IDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9w P2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnN0YW5mb3JkLnJp dmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGcmVjYXAtbm8tMy1zdGFuZm9yZC13dmItY3J1 aXNlcy10by13aW4tYXQtbm90cmUtZGFtZS1pbi1hY2Mtb3BlbmVyJmM1PTIw MjI3MzMxNDUmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0 Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK