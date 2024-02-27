On Sunday, #3 Stanford women’s basketball defeated Arizona State by a final score of 81-67. It was Senior Day for the Cardinal and on top of that, they were able to clinch at least a share of the Pac-12 league title, which allowed them to break out the championship hats, shirts, and trophy. Stanford fell one spot in the AP Top 25 Poll from #3 to #4 after the weekend.

Stanford junior forward Kiki Iriafen was the top performer for the Cardinal in this one with 22 points and 20 rebounds while senior forward Cameron Brink had 14 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, and five blocks. Arizona State guard Jalyn Brown was the top performer for the Sun Devils with 18 points and five rebounds. Stanford improves to 24-4 overall and 13-3 in the Pac-12 while Arizona State falls to 11-17 overall and 3-13 in the Pac-12.

BOX SCORE: Arizona State at Stanford-Sunday, February 25th

VIDEO: Stanford WBB Postgame Press Conference | Arizona State

“Well, I’m really proud of our team,” Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer said after the game. “To be the, at least we have a share of the Pac-12 championship. It’s a long season. Both Hannah and Cam are terrific leaders. I don’t know that we played an A game today, but we did what we needed to do. Having Cam back was awesome. Seven assists is awesome. I mean, just they were doubling and tripling her, five blocks. Hannah got her shot going, made some big threes for us. I thought Kiki obviously with a great double double.

“Jzaniya was the story for me in that she came in with Talana out and hopefully Talana will be back. We’ll have to wait and see, but I thought Jzaniya had a great game. Knocking down four threes, twelve points, one assist, she ran the offense for us and a lot of different people came in and made plays. So, we’ve very very excited to be regular season Pac-12 champions and this is a really fun team to share the championship with.”

While Stanford had Cameron Brink back after missing Friday’s game against Arizona due to an illness, they were without sophomore point guard Talana Lepolo due to a knee injury. Lepolo appears to be day-to-day. Redshirt sophomore point guard Jzaniya Harriel was inserted into the starting lineup as a result.

Arizona State got off to a solid start, leading 10-6 with 4:30 to go in the 1st quarter. Stanford needed to make sure they didn’t let a slow start last a full quarter. At the end of the 1st quarter, Arizona State led 15-13. Trayanna Crisp was up to six points for the Sun Devils while Kiki Iriafen had eight points and three rebounds for the Cardinal.

Stanford would then pull ahead to lead 24-17 with 5:50 to go in the 2nd quarter. Cameron Brink had a nice assist inside to Nunu Agara in transition. Brink was up to four points, three rebounds, three assists, and two blocks, doing a little bit of everything.

“I think it’s watching film,” Brink said of what she’s done to improve her facilitating. “You know, we love to watch film here. So just seeing how the defense plays you, knowing where they’re doubling from, and then communicating with your teammates. You know, where they are on the floor.

“Yeah, I think Brooke got a great o-board and I missed the free throw. Brooke got the o-board and then yeah, I think I know that I’m gonna draw three people. So you know, Nunu I can tell everyone to just dive to the basket. Keep cutting and I’ll find you. So yeah.”

At halftime, Stanford led 36-23. Iriafen’s eight points and seven rebounds led the way for the Cardinal while Nunu Agara, Jzaniya Harriel, and Hannah Jump each had six points. Stanford was sitting pretty. As for Arizona State, Crisp was leading the way for them with eight points.

To Arizona State’s credit, they continued to hang around as it was a 41-32 lead for the Cardinal with 5:12 to go in the 3rd quarter. Iriafen was up to 10 points and 11 rebounds. She was starting to really put her fingerprints on this game.

At the end of the 3rd quarter, Stanford led 50-40. Iriafen was up to 14 points and 18 rebounds. She was having a whale of game.

Stanford would lead 65-53 with 4:59 to go. Brink was up to 14 points, seven rebounds, and four rebounds for the Cardinal. Brown was doing all she could for the Sun Devils with 13 points and five rebounds. Stanford was in a good spot. They just needed to finish strong.

From there, Stanford would win 81-67. Stanford was able to close the door rather comfortably on the Sun Devils. The Sun Devils put up a valiant effort, but the Cardinal showed why they are one of the top teams in the nation. Brink coming back was obviously a major difference maker. Even if she wasn’t at hundred percent.

“Yeah, I would say I’m about like sixty percent,” Brink admitted. “Probably. Just you know, I had the flu and it’s not just me, it’s hitting everybody hard. So, it’s a reminder to wash your hands and all that good stuff. It’s not a fun sickness.”

“It’s amazing,” VanDerveer chimed in. “Cam just being sick all week, but she’s a warrior. She’s a great teammate. You can depend on her. She’s gonna play hard and she’s gonna give you everything she got. We just need her to get better.”

For Stanford, this was a nice win. You never want to lose on Senior Day and then to clinch at least a share of the Pac-12 title makes it all the sweeter. Hannah Jump and Cameron Brink were the two seniors that were honored. Jump has exhausted all of her eligibility so this is the final season for her at Stanford. As for Brink, she said she is undecided about whether to enter the WNBA draft or come back for one more season. What kind of NIL deal Stanford can offer will of course play a big role in that.

“It’s bittersweet,” Brink said of perhaps playing her final season at Stanford. “I mean, I said it when I was giving my speech that I’m still undecided whether or not I’ll come back next year. So, I think I’m just taking everything in and really appreciative and just enjoying my girls and we’re really happy about the championship.

“We [Jump and I] were freshman year roommates because of COVID. Usually at Stanford you’re paired with someone random and I honestly feel like that was, we didn’t get along all the time, but we really have grown to be like sisters and I can always trust Hannah to tell me what I don’t want to hear what I want to hear and she’s just such a phenomenal person on and off the floor. Just as I draw three people, you space the floor out. You’re a joy to play with. And yeah, I’m just really sad that this is our last time being teammates. Hopefully not forever. But yeah, Hannah is just salt of the earth.”

“Me and Cam played club together, so we knew each other before coming in,” Jump said of her relationship with Brink. “And then like she said, we were roommates her freshman year. And honestly, I think it was kind of, I can’t give you a pinpointed moment, but we’ve just grown so close over the past few years and playing with her is so fun. Like she said, she draws three people, so that helps me on the court as a shooter and she’s just so fun to play with. So energetic. Always bringing positive energy and on and off the court just a joy to be around.”

Up next for Stanford is a road game at #11 Oregon State on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 7:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Oregon and Varsity Network radio.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com