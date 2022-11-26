On Friday, #2 Stanford women’s basketball defeated Florida Gulf Coast 93-69. Stanford senior guard/forward Haley Jones led the way for the Cardinal with 24 points and 14 rebounds while sophomore forward Kiki Iriafen had 16 points and 11 rebounds in 14 minutes. Senior guard Tishara Morehouse was the top performer for the Eagles with 24 points and 4 assists. Stanford improves to 6-1 while Florida Gulf Coast falls to 4-1.

The 1st quarter was tight as Stanford led 21-19 at the end of the quarter. Florida Gulf Coast really battled, doing a great job of keeping it close with the Cardinal. Stanford finally started looking like they were gaining some separation up 35-27 with 2:42 to go in the half. Jones was up to 12 points and 9 rebounds, nearly having a double-double before halftime.

Stanford would lead 41-37 at halftime. It was a much closer game than expected. Jones was leading the way for the Cardinal with 14 points and 9 rebounds. Morehouse was leading the way for the Eagles with 13 points. Stanford was shooting 1-9 from 3-point range, but 10-10 from the foul line. Their foul shooting is what was keeping them in front. Stanford was doing a great job dominating the glass with a 28-11 rebounding advantage.

At the end of the 3rd quarter, it was a 61-53 lead for Stanford as Florida Gulf Coast was hanging tough. They had not given up. Morehouse had a big quarter, scoring eight points.

However, Stanford really turned on the jets in the 4th quarter as they outscored Florida Gulf Coast 32-16 to win 93-69. Tara VanDerveer must have said something to her team that caused them to wake up. In the end, it was a dominating win for Stanford, but one has to give Florida Gulf Coast credit for making Stanford have to take all four quarters to beat them. Morehouse had a whale of a game and really laid it all out there.

Up next for Stanford is a game on Saturday against Grambling State. That will begin at 2:00 PM PT, so basically as soon as this recap is published.

