Myles Hinton made his commitment to Stanford public Wednesday, a couple weeks after giving the news to the Cardinal staff that they'd won the heart and mind of one of the most important recruits in recent years. He visited Stanford three times and most recently for the win over Oregon State. Hinton is Stanford's first five star commitment since Walker Little, Foster Sarell and Davis Mills led the 2017 class to be considered one of the best in the country. He's Stanford's second 2020 verbal pledge, joining Oaks Christian wide receiver Bryce Farrell. Hinton chose the Cardinal for the simple but sometimes difficult to explain reason that he felt like he fit at Stanford. He told Cardinal Sports Report after his second visit to The Farm that he felt just as at home at Stanford as his high school campus, Greater Atlanta Christian. He told Rivals recruiting analyst Chad Simmons: "I made it up in my mind after I went to the Oregon State game," said Hinton. "The main reason I chose Stanford was a feeling... nothing tangible that can be changed. "I honestly don’t know what triggered me to feel how I do about it, it just came on slowly. I always thought I wouldn’t be ready until senior year, but I am ready.

Hinton attends the same school where Mills dominated Georgia competition. Then a freshman, Hinton showed off his already advanced skill at tackle blocking for Mills on the way to a state final appearance. Myles' older brother, Christopher, is a five star 2019 defensive tackle committed to Michigan. Their father, also named Chris, has an indirect connection to Stanford because he was part of the famous trade that sent John Elway to Denver instead of Indianapolis. Myles is in the same category of offensive line prospect as Andrus Peat, Kyle Murphy, Little and Sarell. Which puts him among the most touted commits to Stanford in the Rivals era. Hinton's skill is considerable. Simmons offered his take: "This is a huge pick-up for Stanford. The academics are a big part of the decision. Hinton plans to major in Human Biology. The culture fit him. He felt at home there. His brother going to Michigan made him think hard about the Wolverines, but Stanford won out. Hinton is an elite offensive tackle. He is going to come out of high school prepared to compete for early playing time. His father (Chris Hinton) had a long, successful NFL career, so the younger Hinton knows the game, the position and will be come out of high school physically and mentally prepared." The timing of Hinton's commitment makes the news even better for Stanford. The offensive line pipeline needed a jolt and depth will be an issue in the near future. There may be only 13 linemen on the team next season and Stanford's lone 2018 offensive line signee, Trey Stratford, has yet to practice due to injuries. Stanford is bringing in five scholarship offensive linemen in the 2019 class and at least one walk-on announced so far. It's a talented group that could address each starting spot on the line. But the margin for error is small right now, which is why the 2020 class needs to feature impact players because of the possible departure or superstar left tackle Walker Little after his junior season. Hinton missed most of his junior season due to a shoulder injury but he has the ability to compete for a starting spot from day one.