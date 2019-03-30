Head coach Tara VanDerveer described the experience of Stanford defeating Missouri State 55-46 Saturday as a "root canal". Only it if it was done without anesthesia and by a doctor who was watching a how-to video on YouTube while performing the procedure.

Despite one of the worst shooting performances by a Stanford team in recent years -- not even the 40-point loss to Oregon this season could compare -- the Cardinal advance to the program's 20th Elite Eight. Stanford will face a powerhouse Notre Dame team Monday night. The No. 1 seed Fighting Irish won a thriller 87-80 over Texas A&M in front of a lively pro-Notre Dame crowd in Chicago's Wintrust Arena.

Stanford's defense has been the mainstay of this team and the Cardinal were the top defensive unit in the best conference in the country. What Stanford is not known for is bench production, so it seems appropriate that on a day of terrible offense one of the defensive specialists on the bench was a savior for the offense.



Anna Wilson scored a season high 11 points and played her typical hounding defense as well. She's a high-effort player and has some extra motivation after struggling through injuries much of her career.

"I mean for me, my defense is my thing, so if I can score some points, that’s nice too," she said. "So I think for me, I just wanna play as hard as I can and continue playing. This is my first NCAA tournament we’re playing, so I don’t want to be out of it. I’m going to play as hard as I have to."