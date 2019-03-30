Defense and bench save Cardinal from terrible shooting night
Head coach Tara VanDerveer described the experience of Stanford defeating Missouri State 55-46 Saturday as a "root canal". Only it if it was done without anesthesia and by a doctor who was watching a how-to video on YouTube while performing the procedure.
Despite one of the worst shooting performances by a Stanford team in recent years -- not even the 40-point loss to Oregon this season could compare -- the Cardinal advance to the program's 20th Elite Eight. Stanford will face a powerhouse Notre Dame team Monday night. The No. 1 seed Fighting Irish won a thriller 87-80 over Texas A&M in front of a lively pro-Notre Dame crowd in Chicago's Wintrust Arena.
Stanford's defense has been the mainstay of this team and the Cardinal were the top defensive unit in the best conference in the country. What Stanford is not known for is bench production, so it seems appropriate that on a day of terrible offense one of the defensive specialists on the bench was a savior for the offense.
Anna Wilson scored a season high 11 points and played her typical hounding defense as well. She's a high-effort player and has some extra motivation after struggling through injuries much of her career.
"I mean for me, my defense is my thing, so if I can score some points, that’s nice too," she said. "So I think for me, I just wanna play as hard as I can and continue playing. This is my first NCAA tournament we’re playing, so I don’t want to be out of it. I’m going to play as hard as I have to."
Brining her A game. Anna Wilson put up a season high 11 points. 👏🏽— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) March 31, 2019
For the 3rd time in the last five seasons, @StanfordWBB advances to the #ncaaW Elite Eight. pic.twitter.com/cBOUbByUOs
Shannon Coffee also scored seven points, grabbed six rebounds and blocked two shots. Lexie Hull added seven points off the bench. The combined 25 points from those three reserve players was a dramatic reversal of the norm for this season.
Stanford's offense has been carried by the "Big Three" of Alanna Smith, Kiana Williams and DiJonai Carrington all season. They've combined for almost 65% of the team's offense.
Smith played around foul trouble to score 13 points (making 7-of-10 free throws). Williams shot a miserable 3-of-17 FG for nine points. Carrington made only 2-of-11 FG and scored six.
Stanford has a versatile lineup that is capable of putting on a show scoring the basketball. The Cardinal have also had rough games where the highlights on offense are few and far between. What happened Saturday belongs in a special category: 25% FG and 3-of-29 3FG.
The Cardinal clearly became rattled when shot after shot clanged off the rim or backboard. The contagious disease spread to prevent making even the simplest, undefended layup.
Missouri State certainly part of the problem with their physical, spirited play. They're a well-coached team that defeated DePaul and Iowa State to reach the Sweet 16. That was arguably the best pair of wins of any team that reached the second weekend. The Bears did it with fast-paced offense and toughness.
Stanford's own defense made life difficult for Missouri State. The Bears won't be any more eager than Stanford to frame the box score of their results on offense: 25.4% FG and 2-of-13 3FG. They had 14 turnovers and Stanford stole the ball an impressive nine times to limit Missouri State's chances to pull off the upset.
Stanford grabbed 20 offensive rebounds to 13 for Missouri State and put in 15 second-chance points to only four for the No. 11 seed. Cinderella was scrappy but Stanford's height, athleticism and own physicality proved too much in what proved to be a decisive stat.