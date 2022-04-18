Quinn Mathews named Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week for April 18

On Monday, Stanford junior left-handed pitcher Quinn Mathews (6-1, 2.43 ERA) was named Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week for April 18th. Mathews picked up the win in Stanford’s 11-0 victory over UCLA on Saturday, pitching 7.0 scoreless innings to go along with eight strikeouts, three walks, and four hits. This is Mathews’ third Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week award this season.

Mathews has had a really strong 2022 season. His record and ERA speak for itself. He’s been a real consistent anchor of the Cardinal’s starting pitching rotation, putting together five quality starts in his last six starts. When he’s on his game, Stanford is a really tough team to stop.

Stanford was able to take two out of three games against UCLA this past weekend, shooting up to #12 in the latest USA TODAY Baseball Coaches Poll. Stanford is one of the hottest teams in the country right now, winning 11 of their last 14 games. They will return to action on Tuesday at Cal Poly. That game will begin at 6:00 PM PT on KZSU radio.

