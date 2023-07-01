Stanford senior left-handed pitcher Quinn Mathews has entered the transfer portal following his fourth year on The Farm. Mathews is coming off a season in which he went 10-4 for a 3.75 ERA to go along with 158 strikeouts in 124.2 innings pitched.

Mathews was the Friday night starter for the Cardinal this past season and once again was a major reason why they were able to get back to the College World Series for a third straight season. Mathews was selected in the 19th round (584th overall) by the Tampa Bay Rays in last year’s MLB draft, but is expected to get selected much higher in this year’s draft. It looks like his decision to enter the transfer portal is a precautionary measure in case he doesn’t get drafted high enough. A lot of draft boards have had him going within the first four to six rounds, so if that holds, he is certain to leave for the pros.

It'll be interesting to see how the draft goes for Mathews this summer and whether or not he gets drafted as high as he’s hoping. I think odds are good he will, but there’s no hurt in doing a backup move like entering the transfer portal just to keep all options on the table.

