Rivals Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman spoke with Stanford's most recent offensive line commit, Walter Rouse. The tackle told Friedman he now stands closer to 6-7 than his listed 6-6 and he plays at almost 300 pounds for Sidwell Friends.

How is it going with Stanford?

"The relationship has been great. It's only gotten better since I committed. I'm talking with Coach Carberry weekly, if not every single day. Coach Shaw sends me weekly emails after the game walking me through what we did. After the Notre Dame game he said even though we didn't win we had a couple good things that we did. I like that, him sending me stuff to let me know he's thinking about me. I just can't wait to get up there. I'm going to finish up my season. Every single play I'm doing the best I can. Even though we're 0-4 right now, we're a family and these are my brothers. I'm happy to be out there with them."

Have they given you any pointers of what they want you to work on?

"I've talked to Coach Carberry ... and I'm going to send him a couple tapes. Anything he can say that I can work on -- not to undermine my O-line coach, or anything -- just things for when I get there. They do a two-point stance and we don't do that here. In terms of weight lifting, they don't send me that packet until after signing day. I talked to my strength and conditioning coach about that. I can't wait for it."

Are you helping any on the recruiting front?

"Like they did with me sending me stuff, 'Hey, how do you like Stanford?' I'm doing that with a couple recruits. It's all fun. We're friendly."