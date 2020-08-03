CardinalSportsReport - Q&A: Tyrell Terry on the NBA, racial injustice, athlete compensation

Tyrell Terry went public Friday with his decision to leave Stanford after one year to play in the NBA. He is Stanford's first "one-and-done" and the program is in a stronger place now in part because of his excellent play last season.

He spoke with members of the media Monday about his time at Stanford, why he is leaving and some of the top issues facing the country and student athletes today.

Why did you make the decision to stay in the NBA draft?

“As the season ended, at that point I’d already appeared in a couple mock drafts. I was talking with the people closest to me and I came to the decision that this was best for me back in April.

“After that I moved out to Indianapolis to train here for a while. I went through several interviews with NBA teams and I was getting feedback through my agent, the coaching staff at Stanford.

“It was a very tough decision considering everything — the situation with going back and going to the NBA — but after a lot of consideration I decided it was best for me to stay in the draft this year.”

Was there ever a time during this process when you kind of wavered in your decision? When in your mind were you 100 percent solid that this is what you wanted to do?

“I guess there always was a little bit of doubt during the early stages after I declared, but I think as time went on I was more confident that I was going to leave school. I would say about two weeks ago was when I 100 percent knew. I finalized it with my family and everyone around me.

“After that I called Coach (Jerod) Haase and let him know the news. He was very positive about it and congratulated me. It was a great response for him.”

What effect, if any, did COVID have on your decision? It’s going to be a different school year because of that and it’s uncertain when the basketball season will start. Did that factor into your thinking?

“Yeah, it was actually a huge factor in my thought process, especially with going back to school more than going to the NBA. I’m not really sure what is going to happen with college basketball as far as if there will be a season or how it will look.

“I figured if I go back to school I’m going to have to show out next year with team success and individual success, to a certain extent. With the situation I wasn’t sure if I’d be able to do that. That led me to make my decision to go to the NBA.”

What are some of the key takeaways from your year at Stanford?

“I think just my subtle improvement. Ever since my freshman year of high school I’ve improved steadily. Seeing how much I’ve improved as a player, being a leader, just being a factor on the court is something I want to keep going at the next level to continue to improve and reach my maximum potential.

“That was the biggest takeaway is seeing how one year can change my life so much and to see what the next year can bring for me as well.”

Coming into your freshman year you said you were a little concerned about having the size to hold up for a season. How many NBA teams have talked about that with you in terms of an NBA schedule? How are you doing with getting your strength NBA ready?

“That’s pretty much the main question that teams ask me as far as concerns. It’s pretty much the biggest concern of each team and the thing I’m hearing most. I’ve been undersized my whole career, so I make it clear to them that I’ve always been the underdog but it has never held me back.

“Obviously I’m going into a league with grown men, but I’ve been able to compete with some NBA players when I’ve been training out here and I’ve been holding my own. Obviously it’s going to be a challenge for me but it’s a challenge I’m ready for.

“I’ve made improvements in my size and strength since I’ve been training, so I’m going to keep improving and see where it takes me.”

What are your thoughts on the state of the program as you leave it? You were a big part of their success this past season.

“I think the state of the program is in a really good spot. It’s something I pay attention to very closely. Obviously we have a very good recruiting class coming in this year who will be freshmen.

“We’ve got Isa (Silva), a point guard in 2021 who is already committed. I’ve seen a lot of high recruits put Stanford in their top five or top six. Just seeing that, that’s something that wasn’t as common a year or two ago. I think the successful season we had has led to Stanford being on the map more as far being a big opportunity for recruits to come in and take advantage of what Stanford has to offer.

“I think the program is in a very good spot right now.”

You’re a Kobe guy and one of the few things he regretted is that he never played in the NCAA Tournament. When the season ended did you feel you guys were an NCAA Tournament team and how much are you going to miss not having that opportunity?

“At the end of the season I definitely thought we were an NCAA Tournament team from what we had done during the year — being a 20-win team in a Power Five conference is pretty impressive, in my opinion.

“Going forward, it’s definitely going to be something I will miss but I would say that my dream to be in the NBA is greater than being in the NCAA Tournament. Obviously I wish I could have done both but I feel like now is the time for me to go to the NBA. It’s unfortunate I won’t be able to compete in the NCAA Tournament but next year I know my guys will be in there and I’m going to watch them and cheer them on.”

How do you feel about the change that you’ve gone from an underdog to someone who may be drafted in the first round?

“It has been a rollercoaster, actually, because when I first declared for the draft I was projected to mid-to-late second round, so as time went on I had that IQ test that boosted my stock a little bit. Now people are talking first round, early second.

“It has been a roller coaster in that since. I’ve always been the underdog and even if I get picked in the first round I still think I will be the underdog because of my size and things like that. I think having that mentality is still in my future.”

What is your understanding of what the next six months to a year is going to look like for you?

“Honestly, I’m kind of in the same boat that you guys are in. I know the draft is in October and after that I’m not really sure what is going to happen as far as if there is a bubble next year, or if there’s a G-League, or if there is a combine. I’m kind of in the dark like you guys. All I know is the draft is in October.”

Where are you academically?

“Right now I’m focusing on training and getting ready for the draft. Receiving a Stanford education is something that means a lot to me so I will get my degree at some point. I was on pace to graduate in three years if I were to stay.

“It’s something that means a lot to me. I will get my degree. When that is I’m not sure, but it will happen.”

You’re a Minneapolis native, so I’m sure all the things that have been going on have had a special impact on you. What is your impression of what is going on there and across the country with the racial injustice issues? How has the team handled it?

“We had plenty of team meetings discussing what we can do to make an impact using our platform wisely. We talk about what’s going on in the world. I think it’s awesome that athletes are using their platform to have a voice.

“What happened in Minneapolis is tragic and hard for me because I have family and friends just miles away from what was going down. My friends are talking about that they can’t sleep because they hear screaming and gunshots at night.

“I was out here in Indianapolis when all of that was going down so it was pretty difficult for me. We have a long way to go with solving racial inequality in this country but I think people are using their platform wisely and people want to make change in this country. I think that’s awesome and a step forward in the right direction.”

A number of the Pac-12 football players came out with a statement yesterday with a list of demands about COVID safety, racial injustice issues and compensation. What is your thought about whether college athletes should be further compensated?

“I do think that college athletes should be compensated to a certain extent. I think it would be very difficult to make a scale of who is paid what or things like that. There are definitely things that need to be worked out.

“With how hard college athletes work, and how much they’re demanded of, and how much they do for their school, I think they should be compensated in some sort of way. I think having scholarships is awesome and does a lot for college athletes, but I think there is another level to it that college athletes deserve.

“I hope moving forward that the NCAA makes steps toward giving student athletes what they deserve.”