Preview: Stanford welcomes Cal to The Farm for the 124th Big Game

Today at 4:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks, KNBR, and KGO 810 AM, Stanford will welcome Cal to The Farm for the 124th Big Game. Stanford comes in at 3-7 overall and 2-6 in the Pac-12 while Cal comes in at 3-6 overall and 2-4 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: Last week, Stanford lost to Oregon State up in Corvallis by a final score of 35-14.

RECAP: Stanford crumbles in Corvallis against Oregon State

Key Stanford notes: Stanford is getting a lot of key guys back. Per head coach David Shaw, the following guys are probable: Quarterback Tanner McKee, linebacker Ricky Miezan, defensive end/tight end Tucker Fisk, cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly, and safety Jonathan McGill. Questionable: Linebacker Tristan Sinclair, wide receiver Elijah Higgins, and running back E.J. Smith (trending towards probable). Out: Quarterback Ari Patu, linebacker Stephen Herron, running back Casey Filkins, and guard Branson Bragg. Bragg is out for the rest of the year.

On Cal: The Golden Bears are averaging 22.9 points per game, which ranks 105th in the nation while giving up 22.2 points per game, which ranks 40th in the nation. They are led on offense by senior quarterback Chase Garbers, who has thrown for 1,979 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions for a 139.3 passer rating. Sophomore running back Damien Moore is their top rusher with 511 yards on the ground on 98 carries for 6 rushing touchdowns. Moore also has 1 receiving touchdown and 85 receiving yards on the year on 13 receptions.

Senior wide receiver Trevon Clark leads the way in receiving yards with 469 yards and 26 receptions for 3 touchdowns while senior wide receiver Kekoa Crawford is second with 408 receiving yards on 28 receptions, though he is yet to score a touchdown this season. Senior wide receiver Nikko Remigio is also a threat. His numbers (28 receptions, 160 yards, and 2 touchdowns) are a bit deceiving. He’s much more capable than those numbers suggest.

On defense, senior safety Daniel Scott is a threat with a team high 56 total tackles and 3 interceptions including a pick six. Senior cornerback/safety Elijah Hicks is dangerous as well with 50 total tackles and 3 interceptions of his own.

This Cal team has been very different under head coach Justin Wilcox when compared to the Sonny Dykes era. Wilcox prides himself on his defensive mind and he has brought a defensive culture to Berkeley from the moment he got hired as head coach. Sonny Dykes in contrast liked to put up tons of points and play arena football, which was entertaining some nights, but usually not a recipe for success.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they have to do is stop the run. Cal will look to run on them both with their running backs and with Chase Garbers. If Stanford can contain that and not allow Cal to go wild on the ground, they’ll have a shot to win this game.

Secondly, Stanford needs Tanner McKee to have a big game. I said earlier in the week his return changed things and he needs to deliver the goods. If he can get guys rolling and play up to his normal standard, Stanford has a real chance to keep The Axe.

Finally, Stanford’s defense has to force a turnover and make some momentum changing plays. A big stop on 4th down, a sack, a tackle for a loss. Stuff like that. This is a game where both sides need to step up and play their best game of the season.

Prediction: Before Tanner McKee’s availability was known, I was leaning towards Cal and rather decisively. But with him back and others back as well, I think that gives Stanford a slight edge in this one. Stanford 20 Cal 17 is my prediction.