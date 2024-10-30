Advertisement

Published Oct 30, 2024
Preview: Stanford WBB welcomes Cal State LA to The Farm for exhibition
Ben Parker
On Wednesday, October 30th at 7:00 PM PT, Stanford women’s basketball will welcome Cal State Los Angeles to The Farm for an exhibition game. This will be the first time fans will get to watch the Cardinal in action this season against an opponent.

On Cal State Los Angeles: The Golden Eagles are coming off a strong season in which they went 17-13 overall and 13-9 in the California Collegiate Athletic Association, competing at the NCAA Division II level. The top player for the Golden Eagles is senior guard Lily Buggs, who averaged 13.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game last season. The number two returning player is senior guard Gabriella Rones, who averaged 8.5 points per game on 40.8% shooting from 3-point range.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, in an exhibition, the biggest thing they want to do is just get everybody involved and hopefully get all their players into the game, giving them a chance to see the ball go through the net against an opponent, run their sets, and clean up any miscues that they might be having. And most importantly, stay healthy. As long as they do those things, they’ll have a successful night. Obviously, it will be fun to see the newcomers and what they bring as well.

Prediction: It’s an exhibition. Stanford should win handily. I’ll say Stanford wins by a final score of 97-33. Of course, this is a game where the final score doesn’t really matter. What matters is Stanford stays healthy and uses this game as a chance to get a feel for one another before the regular season begins.

