Preview: Stanford WBB welcomes Boston College to The Farm

On Sunday at 2:00 PM PT on ACCNX, Stanford women’s basketball will take on the Boston College Eagles at Maples Pavilion. Stanford comes in at 12-12 overall and 4-9 in the ACC while Boston College comes in at 13-14 overall and 4-10 in the ACC.

Last time out: On Thursday, Stanford defeated Syracuse at home by a final score of 79-58. Stanford guard Elena Bosgana was the top scorer for the Cardinal with 18 points & 10 rebounds while guard Chloe Clardy also had a double-double with 14 points & 12 assists.

RECAP: Stanford WBB dominates Syracuse

On Boston College: The Eagles are having a rough season and come to town riding a three-game losing streak, falling to Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, and Cal. That said, they seem to show a lot of fight and know how to hang around. They just seem to find ways to fade in the end.

Junior guard T’yana Todd is the top scorer for the Eagles, averaging 14.3 points per game on 44.2% shooting from the field, 50.8% shooting from 3-point range, and 88.7% shooting from the foul line. Graduate student guard Dontavia Waggoner (12.9 points & 5.0 rebounds) and junior forward Teya Sidberry (11.0 points & 6.3 rebounds) are also scoring in double figures on average.

As a team, the Eagles average 72.5 points per game on 41.1% shooting from the field, 33.1% shooting from 3-point range, and 75.2% shooting from the foul line. They average 36.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.7 steals, 2.7 blocks, and 16.3 turnovers per game. They also average a +1.4 rebound margin and a +2.9 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 68.7 points per game on 44.1% shooting from the field, 29.6% shooting from 3-point range, and 72.4% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: The first thing Stanford needs to do is keep up the great ball movement. Chloe Clardy was fantastic with her 12 assists. If Stanford keeps sharing the rock like that, they’ll be just fine offensively provided they knock down their shots.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is keep that 3-ball falling. They shot 10-22 from 3-point range against Syracuse. If they hit their threes at a similar clip, I like their odds of winning this game.

Finally, Stanford needs to simply take care of the ball. As long as they have good ball security and don’t give the ball away, it’s going to be tough for Boston College to win.

Prediction: I got Stanford winning this one by a final score of 80-70. I think Boston College will put up a decent fight, but in the end Stanford will come through with a double-digit victory.

Connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Blue Sky: @StanfordRivals

Connect with Ben Parker on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Blue Sky: @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com