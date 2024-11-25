Preview: Stanford WBB set to face Cal Poly at Maples Pavilion

On Monday at 7:00 PM PT on ACCNX, Stanford women’s basketball will face Cal Poly in a home game at Maples Pavilion. Stanford comes in at 5-1 overall while Cal Poly comes in at 3-3.

Last time out: Stanford had a dominant 91-49 win over Morgan State on Friday. Brooke Demetre led the way for the Cardinal with 15 points and five rebounds while Tess Heal had 14 points. Stanford freshman center Kennedy Umeh also had a double double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

RECAP: Stanford WBB dominates Morgan State

On Cal Poly: The Mustangs have wins over Life Pacific, Montana, and UC Merced. Their losses are to No. 6 USC (No. 3 at the time), Montana State, and Idaho. So, been a bit of an up and down start, but when looking at the competition, it’s clear that they’re not very good.

The Mustangs are led by senior point guard Annika Shah, who is averaging 14.2 points per game on 48.3% shooting from the field, 43.6% shooting from 3-point range, and 1.000% shooting from the foul line (10-10). Sophomore guard/forward Mary Carter is averaging 12.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game, doing a nice job of being a number two scoring option.

As a team, the Mustangs average 60.8 points per game on 40.5% shooting from the field, 31.4% shooting from 3-point range, and 73.0% shooting from the foul line. They average 36.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 11.0 steals, 3.2 blocks, and 21.3 turnovers per game. They also average a +2.0 rebound margin and a +0.3 turnover margin. Their opponents average 61.7 points per game on 39.7% shooting from the field, 25.9% shooting from 3-point range, and 72.6% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is keep sharing the ball. As long as they keep up good ball movement and get everybody involved, they’ll be in a good spot to win.

Secondly, Stanford needs to play a clean game. Not just for winning this game, but just as a matter of pride, they should look to take good care of the ball, make good decisions, and play smart basketball. Build good habits for future games.

Third, Stanford shot 9-19 at the foul line on Friday. It would be nice for them to bounce back and make their free throws in this one. Granted some of that was a function of who was shooting, like freshman point guard Shay Ijiwoye went 1-6. But regardless, they should look to have a good performance at the charity stripe.

Prediction: I got Stanford winning easily: 95-46.

