Preview: Stanford WBB reunites with Wazzu at Maples Pavilion

On Thursday at 7:00 PM PT on ACCNX, Stanford women’s basketball will welcome the Washington State Cougars to The Farm. Both teams come in at 1-0 overall.

Last time out: Stanford dominated Le Moyne on Monday by a final score of 107-43. Stanford redshirt junior guard Jzaniya Harriel led the way for the Cardinal with 24 points and five rebounds while senior guard Elena Bosgana (19 points & 7 rebounds) and sophomore forward Nunu Agara (18 points) also finished in double figures.

RECAP: Stanford WBB breezes past Le Moyne

On Washington State: The Cougars are still in the Pac-12 as an athletics department, but for hoops, they are competing as guest members of the WCC until the Pac-12 welcomes its new members into the fold in 2026. The Cougars defeated Eastern Washington 83-82 in overtime at home in their first game of the season. Senior guard Tara Wallack (21 points) and sophomore guard Eleonora Villa (19 points) were the top scorers for the Cougars and are also the top two returning scorers from last season.

Washington State has never defeated Stanford in women’s hoops as they go into their 75th meeting. However, they have played Stanford tough in the past and one has to think that at some point, a win against the Cardinal will happen provided they keep playing each other in non-conference games.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do contain Wallack and Villa. Defense has been an early focus for the Cardinal this season and this game will be a good test for them in that regard. If they can keep Wallack and Villa under 30 combined points, they should be in a good spot.

Secondly, Stanford needs to keep shooting with confidence. They made a program record 18 threes against Le Moyne on Monday. While it’s unlikely they make that many again tonight, they need to keep shooting with confidence and create good looks for each other.

Finally, Stanford needs to keep their strength in numbers approach. They have a lot of weapons and talented players. Their depth alone should get them to prevail in this one. If they can get 4+ players scoring in double figures, it’ll be tough for the Cougars to keep up.

Prediction: Given the history between the two teams, I have to roll with Stanford to win. I’m sure Washington State will one day beat Stanford in women’s hoops, but I don’t think tonight is the night. I’ll pick the Cardinal to win by a final score of 80-63.

