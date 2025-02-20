Preview: Stanford WBB heads to Blacksburg to battle Virginia Tech

On Thursday at 5:00 PM PT on ACC Network, Stanford women’s basketball will take on the Virginia Tech Hokies on the road in Blacksburg, Virginia. Stanford comes in at 13-12 overall and 5-9 in the ACC while Virginia Tech comes in at 16-9 overall and 7-7 in the ACC.

Last time out: On Sunday, Stanford defeated Boston College 80-75. Brooke Demetre led the way for the Cardinal with 21 points and eight rebounds.

On Virginia Tech: The Hokies are having an ok season when you look at their record. They’re 10-4 at home overall, but 3-4 at home in the ACC. They’ve pretty much won the games they’re supposed to win, but struggled to punch above their weight. They did lose at home to Syracuse 93-87, who Stanford defeated at Maples Pavilion by a final score of 79-58.

The Hokies are led by redshirt sophomore guard Carleigh Wenzel, who is averaging 14.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Sophomore forward Carys Baker (12.5 points & 6.4 rebounds), senior forward Rose Micheaux (12.0 points & 8.0 rebounds), and senior guard/forward Matilda Ekh (11.8 points) are also scoring in double figures. Micheaux actually leads the ACC with her 56.2% shooting from the field.

As a team, the Hokies average 75.5 points per game on 46.7% shooting from the field, 37.7% shooting from 3-point range, and 76.0% shooting from the foul line. They average 34.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.6 steals, 3.1 blocks, and 15.5 turnovers per game. They also average a +2.3 rebound differential and a +0.3 turnover margin. Their opponents average 68.2 points per game on 44.0% shooting from the field, 30.6% shooting from 3-point range, and 67.8% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is defend Micheaux well inside. She’s very efficient. If Stanford can defend her tight and make it tough for her to get good looks, that would be huge.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is get their perimeter shots to fall. In their last two games, Stanford has shot 21-43 (48.9%) from 3-point range, which has made a big difference. If they can continue to get their 3-ball to fall, that would be huge. In the last game Brooke Demetre (3-4) and Tess Heal (5-9) in particular really got it going.

Finally, Stanford needs to take care of the ball and make their free throws. As long as they have a good possessions and make their foul shots when they come, they should be in a good position to steal this game.

Prediction: This is a toss up game. I could see it going either way. Given that Stanford is coming in a bit hot with two straight wins, I’ll say they win by a final score of 74-71.

