Recap: Stanford WBB fends off Boston College

On Sunday, Stanford women’s basketball defeated Boston College at home by a final score of 80-75. Stanford guard Tess Heal (23 points & 5 rebounds) and forward Brooke Demetre (21 points & 8 rebounds) led the way for the Cardinal while Boston College guard Kaylah Ivey was the top performer for the Eagles with 20 points. Stanford improves to 13-12 overall and 5-9 in the ACC while Boston College falls to 13-15 overall and 4-11 in the ACC.

“We’re very excited. That’s a great win for us. To get two in a row at home is huge in the situation that we’re in and just kind of how we feel about ourselves,” Stanford head coach Kate Paye said after the game. “I think our team showed ourselves a lot the past kind of four days. Compliments to Boston College. They’re a very good team. We knew that. We had to work really hard. They’re very athletic, they’re aggressive, they really got it going from three tonight. Obviously making 11 threes.

“Number two got really hot out there, but winners find a way to win and our team stuck with it. I thought Tess had an outstanding game. She’s worked so hard to really improve her three-point shot. She is physical, she’s aggressive, she plays so hard, I love coaching Tess and she’s all about our team success.

“Brooke is just, she has a lot of nicknames around here. Big Shot Brooke and Steady Eddie, but now it’s Block Shot Brooke, you know, five blocks. Brooke has really challenged herself the past I’m gonna say month or so to really stoke up her defense and I think you saw that tonight. Obviously we know she has a beautiful shot. She’s a really steadying force on the floor, but it was a great team effort and it’s different people on different nights for our team.

“I thought Elena gave us really valuable contributions as did Chloe. I thought Shay got her defense going, I was really excited with Mary Ashley with five assists and one turnover. It was great to have Jzaniya back on the floor, Kennedy, a beautiful high low from Brooke, so I think this gives our team a lot of confidence.”

Stanford got off to a good start, leading 15-6 with 4:56 to go in the 1st quarter. Brooke Demetre was leading the Cardinal with five points as they were shooting 6-10 from the field as a team. Boston College guard T’yana Todd had all six points for the Eagles. Stanford forward Nunu Agara had also checked in for the Cardinal, coming back from a lower back injury.

Boston College would lead 21-20 at the end of the 1st quarter, closing the quarter on a 12-2 run as guard Savannah Samuel was up to seven points. Todd and Ivey each had six points. Demetre’s nine points led the Cardinal.

Boston College got off to a 6-0 start in the 2nd quarter, leading 27-20 with 8:38 to go in the quarter. It was an 18-2 run overall. Stanford called for time, needing to turn the tides quickly.

Stanford would get back in the game as Boston College led 37-35 with 2:32 to go in the half. Demetre was up to 12 points for Stanford after a huge 3-pointer. Her shooting was keeping the Cardinal afloat.

At halftime, Stanford led 42-37. Demetre was up to 12 points and five rebounds for Stanford while guards Elena Bosgana (11 points & 4 rebounds) and Tess Heal (10 points) were also in double figures. Stanford ended the half on a 7-0 run.

Stanford would lead 51-48 with 4:43 to go in the 3rd quarter. Demetre was up to 14 points and 6 rebounds for the Cardinal while Ivey had 11 points for the Eagles. This one remained tight as a 3-pointer by Heal just gave Stanford the lead again.

At the end of the 3rd quarter, Stanford led 61-55. Demetre was leading the Cardinal with 16 points and seven rebounds while Bosgana had 15 points and four rebounds. Stanford was shooting 8-17 from 3-point range. Getting their threes to fall was huge.

“I mean, I think we’re getting really good looks,” Heal said of their recent 3-point shooting success. “The ball’s not sticking as much as it has in the past. It’s moving, it’s touching multiple people. Sometimes we’re watching plays on film and it touches everybody’s hands before we’re getting a shot. And that’s when we get our best looks. When it just moves and flies around.”

Stanford would remain up by six points (71-65) with 4:35 to go. Heal had really come alive for the Cardinal with 21 points while Demetre had 16 points and eight rebounds. Ivey was up to 17 points for the Eagles on 6-7 shooting from the field and 5-6 shooting from 3-point range.

With 1:22 to go, Stanford remained in front up 77-72. Demetre and Heal each had 21 points for the Cardinal while Ivey had 20 points for the Eagles. Stanford just needed to play smart in the final minutes.

Stanford would hang on to win 80-75, but things got a little dicey as Bosgana missed two free throws up 78-75 with 6.9 to go. Fortunately, Stanford would force a turnover and get the ball back, sending Heal to the foul line. Heal made both foul shots to ice the game after waiting due to a clock issue. It was a little too close for comfort, but still a win, which at the end of the day is all that matters.

“Yeah, I mean honestly I love free throws,” Heal said. “I shot a lot of them last year. I haven’t been at the line as much this year, but I love free throws. I think I’m a really good free throw shooter. We make 12 in a row every single day at practice. We’re constantly getting it up and I was gonna make them. I wasn’t worried.”

For Stanford, this is overall a good win. Boston College battled hard and gave Cal a bit of a tough time. I was expecting Boston College to put up a good fight and they did. To find a way to pull this one out, especially with Nunu Agara only playing seven minutes is something that Stanford should be happy about.

“Basketball is a game of runs, we know that,” Paye said. “We got out to a nice lead. We didn’t think they were just going to roll over. You know, they’re a very good team. Again, we put a run and then they’d come back and credit to them for sticking with things…Again, I’m really proud of our team. I’m proud of Tess and Brooke and really everybody getting two at home. I wanna thank our great crowd. National Girls and Women in Sports Day. I thought they were terrific and again, you know, credit to BC. I thought they played really well.”

Up next for Stanford is a road game at Virginia Tech on Thursday, February 20th. Tipoff is set for 5:00 PM PT on ACC Network.

“Our team is finding a groove,” Paye said. “And we’re heading on this road trip with a lot of confidence and we know it will not be easy.”

