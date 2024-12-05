Preview: Stanford WBB heads to Baton Rouge to battle No. 5 LSU

On Thursday at 6:00 PM PT on ESPN2, Stanford women’s basketball will head to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to play No. 5 LSU as part of the SEC/ACC Challenge. Stanford comes in at 7-1 overall while LSU comes in at 9-0.

Last time out: Stanford dominated UCSD 84-54 on Black Friday. Stanford outscored UCSD 32-4 in the 1st quarter and didn’t look back. Elena Bosgana led the way for the Cardinal with 26 points and 6 rebounds while Nunu Agara had 22 points and six rebounds.

On LSU: The Tigers are off to a perfect 9-0 start and for the most part have been on cruise control. Their closest three games are a 74-60 win against Murray State, an 85-74 win against Tulane, and a 68-67 win at Washington.

The Tigers are led by junior guard Flau’Jae Johnson (22.3 points & 6.3 rebounds) and senior forward Aneesah Morrow (18.2 points & 13.0 rebounds) along with sophomore guard Mikaylah Williams (14.4 points). The three of them form a nice scoring trio.

When looking at team stats, it’s hard to really get a good feel for how good LSU is given their light schedule, but one thing that does pop out is they are +18.6 with their rebounding on average. That’s really good. They’re also playing great defense, holding opponents to 30.8% shooting from the field.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is crash the glass. If they want any chance of winning this game, they’re going to have to rebound really well. Sophomore forward Nunu Agara better be ready to get after it inside tonight.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is keep moving the ball well and getting as many people going as possible. LSU relies on three players to do most of their scoring while Stanford has a more balanced attack. If Stanford’s balanced attack continues, they should be in a good spot to win this game.

Finally, Stanford has to take good care of the ball. On the road in a hostile environment, you have to take care of the ball. Pretty simple.

Prediction: I have to go with LSU in this one. 82-69 is how I see this one going. If Stanford can find a way to pull this one out, that would be huge.

