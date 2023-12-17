On Sunday December 17th at 2:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks, Stanford men’s basketball will take on the Idaho Vandals at Maples Pavilion. Stanford comes in at 4-4 overall while Idaho comes in at 6-4.

Last time out: Stanford’s previous game was on Sunday, December 3rd against San Diego also at home. Stanford won by a final score of 88-64.

On Idaho: The Vandals got off to a 3-4 start, but have since won three games in a row against Cal Poly, Pacific, and Utah Tech. They routed Pacific 83-53 at home in Moscow, which I guess is impressive when you consider that Pacific went on the road to beat Cal 87-79 in Berkeley. Pacific however is currently 4-8 overall, most recently getting drubbed by UC Davis 61-82 at home for their Toy Drive. So maybe the win over Pacific doesn’t say that much. Anyhow, Idaho did play Washington State, falling to them by a final score of 59-84. So that’s one game that can give you a point of reference.

The Vandals have three players scoring in double figures on average in junior guard Quinn Denker (12.1 points), senior guard D’Angelo Minnis (10.7 points), and sophomore forward Tyler Mrus (10.5 points). Junior forward Julius Mims (9.6 points) is also knocking on the door, close to scoring in double figures.

As a team, the Vandals average 74.0 points per game on 45.4% shooting from the field, 33.1% shooting from 3-point range, and 71.3% shooting from the foul line. They average 35.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.4 steals, 4.4 blocks, and 11.6 turnovers per game. They also average a +1.8 rebound margin and a +1.3 turnover margin. Their opponents average 66.8 points per game on 41.7% shooting from the field, 34.0% shooting from 3-point range, and 67.8% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is defend the perimeter. A lot of times teams like Idaho can hang around if they get some threes to fall and knock down open looks. If Stanford defends the perimeter well, they should be fine.

Secondly, Stanford needs to keep moving the ball well. Ball movement has improved a lot with Jared Bynum running the point. If they move the ball well and create open looks for each other like they have been, their offense alone should carry them to victory.

Finally, Stanford needs to get off to a strong start. They haven’t played in two weeks, so it would be easy for them to be a bit rusty at the beginning. They need to knock down shots early and be in a good rhythm from the jump. If they do that, I think they’ll win with little trouble.

Prediction: I got Stanford winning this one 85-60. Despite the two week hiatus I still think Stanford takes care of business with little trouble.

