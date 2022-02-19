Preview: Stanford MBB looks to get back on track against Colorado

On Saturday at 7:00 PM PT on ESPNU and Cardinal Sports Network radio, Stanford men’s basketball will take on Colorado. This will be the final home game of the season for Stanford, making it Senior Day. Stanford comes in at 15-11 overall and 8-8 in the Pac-12 while Colorado comes in at 17-9 overall and 9-7 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Thursday, Stanford suffered a disastrous 60-56 home loss to Utah. Stanford led for much of the game, but Utah pulled away late.

RECAP: Stanford MBB lays an egg at home against Utah

On Colorado: Like Stanford, Colorado is a team that is hoping to possibly get an NCAA tournament bid with a strong finish down the stretch of the season. If Colorado is able to beat Stanford tonight, they’ll get a Bay Area sweep and put a second nail in the coffin to Stanford’s NCAA tournament chances.

The Buffaloes are led by sophomore forward Jabari Walker, who is averaging 14.7 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. Walker is one of the top players in the Pac-12 and is getting better with each passing week. Senior forward Evan Battey's also scoring in double figures on average with 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while sophomore guard Keeshawn Barthelemy is averaging 11.0 points per game.

As a team, the Buffaloes are averaging 70.3 points per game on 44.2% shooting from the field, 36.0% shooting from 3-point range, and 75.3% shooting from the foul line. They are averaging 37.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.3 steals, 3.3 blocks, and 14.2 turnovers per game. They’re averaging a +6.1 rebound margin and a -2.2 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 66.5 points per game on 41.5% shooting from the field, 32.2% shooting from 3-point range, and 70.3% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is contain Walker. He’s such an integral part to Colorado’s success and if he has a big night, Stanford’s going to have a tough time pulling this game out. This is a game where Stanford’s interior defense will need to be big.

The second thing Stanford needs to do avoid a scoring drought. What did them in against Utah was a long stretch of time without scoring a field goal. 5:39+ minutes. They can’t have a stretch like that and expect to win this game.

Finally, Harrison Ingram needs to have a bounce back game. He’s Stanford’s best player and needs to play like it tonight. If he is in double figures and in a good groove, Stanford should win this game.

Prediction: Stanford on paper should win this game given they’re at home and it’s Senior Day. It’s hard to envision them losing back-to-back games at home where they’ve been tough all year. That said, Colorado is coming in hot with three straight wins and is playing better basketball at the moment. Colorado deserves to be favored in this one and so I’m going to give them the edge. Colorado 70 Stanford 68 is my prediction.

