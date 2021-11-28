Preview: Stanford MBB heads to Boulder to battle the Buffaloes

Today at 4:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Cardinal Sports Network radio, Stanford men’s basketball will take on the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder. Stanford comes in at 4-2 overall while Colorado comes in at 5-1. This will be the first Pac-12 game of the year for both teams.

Last time out: On Tuesday, Stanford defeated North Carolina A&T 79-65. Stanford sophomore forward Max Murrell had a career-high 18 points.

RECAP: Stanford MBB powers past North Carolina A&T

On Colorado: The Buffaloes are led by sophomore guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (15.3 points on 53.4% FG, 57.9% 3PT, & 73.1% FT), sophomore forward Jabari Walker (14.2 points & 8.7 rebounds), and senior forward Evan Battey (13.7 points & 5.0 rebounds). Together, the three of them form a solid core that is capable of scoring both inside and out as well as getting after it inside on the glass.

The Buffaloes' lone loss comes to Southern Illinois, though they’ve had a couple of close wins, defeating Duquesne in overtime 84-76 and Brown 54-52. It’s hard to tell how good this Buffaloes team is at this stage.

As a team, the Buffaloes average 78.7 points per game on 47.4% shooting from the field, 34.8% shooting from 3-point range, and 73.0% shooting from the foul line. They average a +11.0 rebound margin, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals, 3.8 blocks, and 13.7 turnovers per game. Their opponents are averaging 67.8 points per game on 40.4% shooting from the field, 33.3% shooting from 3-point range, and 72.1% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they have to do is settle in early and not get rattled by the Colorado crowd. Boulder is a tough place to get a win and Stanford knows it. The last time they got a win in Boulder was February 23, 2012 (74-50). Stanford has to find a groove early and really, it’s the first five minutes that are going to be especially key.

Secondly, Stanford needs to hold their own inside. Colorado is used to dominating the boards with their +11.0 rebound margin, but Stanford does have a +10.2 rebound margin of their own that can perhaps neutralize the advantage Colorado is used to having on the boards. If Stanford can grab more rebounds and keep the Colorado off the glass, that’ll be huge. Harrison Ingram has been great on the glass all year for Stanford averaging a team-high 7.5 rebounds per game to go with his 12.7 points.

Third, Stanford needs to create open looks from the perimeter and take care of the ball. This is a game where Spencer Jones, Noah Taitz, and Max Murrell have to get rolling from deep and they also need to have good ball movement to create those looks. If Stanford is getting threes to fall, they’ll have a chance in Boulder.

Prediction: I think Stanford has a real chance to win this game given that Colorado has been shaky this year with those close wins over Duquesne and Brown. However, it’s the first league game of the year and I think they’ll be fired up to be at home. Colorado 73 Stanford 67 is how I see this playing out.

