Preview: No. 24 Stanford WBB welcomes UC Davis to Maples Pavilion

On Wednesday at 7:00 PM PT on ACCNX, No. 24 Stanford women’s basketball will welcome UC Davis to The Farm. Stanford comes in at 3-0 overall while UC Davis comes in at 1-1.

Last time out: On Sunday, Stanford defeated Gonzaga 89-58. Stanford sophomore forward Nunu Agara led the way for the Cardinal with 16 points and nine rebounds. It was the first ever game played on what is now called “Tara VanDerveer Court.”

RECAP: Stanford WBB throttles Gonzaga on Tara VanDerveer Court

On UC Davis: The Aggies are coming off a season in which they went 20-14 overall and 13-7 in the Big West. They lost in the Big West Conference Championship Game against UC Irvine, so they were one game away from reaching the NCAA tournament last season.

This season, the Aggies have a 93-36 victory over Simpson, an NAIA school and an 83-77 loss at home to San Diego State. Senior guard Tova Sabel leads the way for the Aggies with 22.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game on 46.4% shooting from the field, 47.1% shooting from 3-point range, and 55.6% shooting from the foul line. Junior guard Nya Epps (14.0 points), redshirt junior center Megan Norris (12.0 points), and redshirt junior guard Victoria Baker (10.0 points) are also scoring in double figures.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is continue their stellar ball movement. They’re doing a great job of moving the ball and creating open looks for each other, shooting 57.7% from 3-point range while averaging 20 assists per game. As long as Stanford can keep moving the ball well and get multiple people going, they’ll be fine.

Secondly, Stanford needs to maintain their improved defense. Their rotations on defense were a bit of a concern at the beginning of the season. If they can continue to improve on that and play sharp with respect to their defensive rotations and ball pressure, they’ll be fine.

Lastly, Stanford needs to keep getting Nunu Agara going. While they are a team looking to have a balanced attack, Agara still appears to be a star that is blossoming before our eyes. Stanford needs to continue going to her and making sure they give her the touches she needs. If they get her going, I see Stanford cruising to a win tonight.

Prediction: I got Stanford winning with ease in this one. I’ll say they win 92-46.

