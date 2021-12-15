Preview: #3 Stanford WBB welcomes UC Davis to Maples Pavilion

On Wednesday at 7:00 PM PT on Stanford Live Stream and Varsity Network Radio, #3 Stanford women’s basketball will welcome the UC Davis Aggies to Maples Pavilion. Stanford comes in at 6-2 overall while UC Davis comes in at 5-3.

Last time out: Stanford took care of business against Pacific on Sunday by a final score of 91-62. Cameron Brink led the way for the Cardinal with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 blocks.

RECAP: #4 Stanford WBB powers past Pacific

On UC Davis: The Aggies are one of the better teams in the Big West, pulling off a shocking victory over then-No.18/16 Oregon by a final score of 64-57 back on December 1st in Eugene. That victory showed that the Aggies are no joke and that they can hang with anybody.

The Aggies are led by senior forward Cierra Hall, who is averaging 11.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. Sophomore guard Evanne Turner (9.6 points) and redshirt senior forward Kayla Konrad (9.3 points) are the other two Aggies approaching double figures on a nightly basis.

As a team, the Aggies average 62.4 points per game on 42.2% shooting from the field, 34.6% shooting from 3-point range, and 70.1% shooting from the foul line. They also average a +0.7 rebound margin, 14.6 assists, 5.5 steals, 3.4 blocks, and 15.5 turnovers per game. Their opponents are averaging 57.4 points per game on 33.9% shooting from the field, 28.9% shooting from 3-point range, and 67.6% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is dominate the boards. UC Davis is not a great rebounding team and if Cameron Brink can lead a dominant performance on the glass, it’s going to be tough for the Aggies to keep up with Stanford. As an extension of getting rebounds, Stanford just needs to dominate in the paint in general. Block shots and score inside as well. If Stanford does that, they should win this game with little trouble.

Secondly, Stanford needs to keep the foot on the gas. Tara VanDerveer touched on this a bit after the win on Sunday. Stanford cannot go on cruise control and expect to beat UC Davis easily. UC Davis’ win at Oregon should send enough of a message that Stanford cannot do that. But if Stanford has a couple of lazy quarters where they don’t play sharp, they could find themselves in a 10 point game or less in the 4th quarter.

Finally, Stanford needs to get a little bit of something from everyone. It can’t just be Brink carrying the load. Haley Jones needs to get going, Lexie Hull needs to get going, Hannah Jump needs to make her threes, etc. Stanford got a well-rounded team effort against Pacific on Sunday and that needs to continue against UC Davis.

Prediction: Given how UC Davis has played this season, I don’t see this being a super easy win for Stanford, though I of course do see Stanford winning in the end. I’m going to say Stanford wins 83-60. Comfortable, but not totally blowing the Aggies off the court. I think UC Davis will put up a sound fight before Stanford in the end pulls away.

