On Thursday at 2:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio, #3 Stanford women’s basketball will take on #21 Colorado on the road in Boulder. Stanford comes in at 26-3 overall and 14-2 in the Pac-12 while Colorado comes in at 21-6 overall and 12-4 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Monday, Stanford defeated UCLA 71-66. My prediction for the game was a 70-65 victory for Stanford, so I can’t say that one didn’t go as I thought it would go. It was senior night, making for a fun post-game ceremony for all the graduating seniors. Cameron Brink led the way for the Cardinal with 25 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 blocks shooting a program-record 15-15 at the foul line.

RECAP: #3 Stanford WBB sends off Funky Four with victory over #17 UCLA

On Colorado: The Buffaloes have had a strong season, winning five of their last six games. When they faced Stanford on the road back in January, they lost by a final score of 62-49. They are currently 3rd in the Pac-12 standings and hoping to stay in the spot at a minimum come Pac-12 tournament. That’s why this game is so important for them.

Senior center Quay Miller continues to lead the Buffs, averaging 14.2 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. She’s a great presence in the post and will look to get going this afternoon against the Cardinal. Sophomore center Aaronette Vonleh (11.4 points & 4.6 rebounds), junior guard Frida Formann (11.1 points & 3.7 rebounds), and senior guard Jaylyn Sherrord (10.6 points & 2.8 rebounds) are also scoring in double figures.

As a team, the Buffs average 69.1 points per game on 44.1% shooting from the field, 35.7% shooting from 3-point range, and 68.6% shooting from the foul line. They average 38.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.1 steals, 2.4 blocks, and 15.7 turnovers per game. They also average a +5.9 rebound margin and a +1.1 turnover margin per game.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is win the rebounding battle. Tara VanDerveer has not been pleased with the rebounding as of late and that needs to improve today against a good rebounding Colorado team.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is take care of the ball. Colorado does a good job of winning the turnover battle. Whichever team takes better care of the ball will have an advantage in this one.

Finally, Stanford needs to keep making those winning plays in crunch time. This very well may be a one or two possession game and the team with more poise and better play down the stretch will win. Stanford made those plays against USC and UCLA. They’ll need to do so again today.

Prediction: Colorado is tough on the road and in recent years have actually defeated Stanford at their place. This is not going to be an easy game for Stanford. The altitude is the highest of any school in the conference and then Colorado is just a good team. That all being said, I gotta pick Stanford to win this one. I think this is a game they’ll be well prepared for and are going in more cognizant of an upset being possible. Especially since they too are playing with something on the line: A Pac-12 title. Stanford 71 Colorado 64 is how I see this one shaking out.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com